Guyana: Police probe one-year-old’s death at Georgetown daycare; teacher in custody

A teacher was taken into custody as investigators seek to establish what happened before the child was taken from the Sophia facility to a health centre.

Guyana: A one-year-old child has died shortly after falling ill at a daycare in Sophia, Georgetown. A teacher has reportedly been taken into police custody.

According to the reports, the child has been identified as Traiden Tanner, who was at Chelsea Daycare and Play School when he fell ill. He was then taken to a local health centre by a teacher.

His mother, Tonya Knights, said the first she heard of a problem was a telephone call from one of the daycare’s teachers, who asked whether she knew her son had a cold.

She said she was later contacted again and told the boy was being transported to a health centre. By the time she arrived, she said, she was told he had already died.

Knights noted that she still doesn’t believe what has happened. She said the medical personnel at the health centre did not give her any explanation of what had caused her son’s sudden death.

Police have taken a teacher from the day care into custody at the Turkeyen Police Station. They are trying to determine what occurred at the day care before the child fell ill.

So far police have not said what caused the child to pass away. However, there have been no charges made. It is not known what state the child was in prior to going to the health centre or how long it was before he fell ill. This is expected to be a big part of the investigation.

The incident has triggered serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “If what is said here in the news Day care needs to stop taking children when they are sick mom should be given time off by work place in order to care for their sick children at home...but there is more to this story....”

Another user commented, “This is so heartbreaking to look at the government and daycare need to do better because if it was my. blood this will have be so different. this nonsense is happening for a very long time. and nothing is coming out it. My condolences to the family members and friends.”

The incident has left the family grieving and wanting answers. The community is also waiting to hear what the investigation finds out.