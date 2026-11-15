Dominica Cable Car Project announces up to 300 job vacancies for youth

The recruitment drive targets young people aged 18 to 30, with training opportunities in cable car operations, tourism, hospitality and customer service.

Roseau, Dominica: ABL Holdings Ltd has announced between 250 and 300 job vacancies for the Dominica Cable Car Project, offering employment and training opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers ahead of its anticipated completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The recruitment drive is primarily aimed at young people aged 18 to 30, including those with little or no previous work experience.

Director of ABL Holdings Ltd, Harvey Sangha, said applications are now being accepted for various operational and service positions, including cable car operators, tour guides, security personnel, drivers, cleaning staff, coffee shop employees, souvenir shop workers and employees at the upper and lower cable car stations.

Sangha said applicants would not necessarily need prior experience or specialised qualifications, as the company intends to train successful candidates and offer permanent employment.

Technical training and skills development

The recruitment initiative will also provide selected employees with opportunities to gain practical experience alongside international specialists involved in the project.

Sangha said workers would have the opportunity to learn from professionals associated with Austria's Doppelmayr Group and Switzerland's Outdoor Engineers, gaining exposure to cable car operations and technical practices.

The initiative is expected to help young people develop skills in technical operations, tourism, hospitality and customer service, while creating pathways into long-term employment.

Recruitment begins ahead of 2027 opening

The announcement comes as construction continues on the cable car development, which ABL Holdings expects to complete during the first quarter of 2027.

The company is preparing to recruit and train local employees to support operations once the facility opens.

Individuals interested in applying for the available positions can contact ABL Holdings Ltd at info@ablholdings.com for further information. A closing date for applications has not yet been announced.