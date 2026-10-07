Guyana: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed says President’s Lawyer threatened legal action over Facebook post

Azruddin Mohamed says President Irfaan Ali’s lawyer warned that a Facebook post could lead to defamation action if references to the President were not removed, before the matter was submitted to Meta.

Guyana: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed alleges that an attorney acting for President Irfaan Ali threatened legal action over content on his Facebook page in a statement issued on 6 October 2026.

Mohamed stated his attorney Siand Dhurjon had been contacted by attorney Selwyn Pieters on 3 October 2026 about a post on the page "Azruddin Mohamed, Leader of the Opposition".

The post was about a reported raid on a property in which Ernesto Choo is alleged to have an interest.

According to the statement, Dhurjon asked Pieters who he was representing and was told "His Excellency the President".

It was alleged that Pieters then said the matter could be pursued as defamation if references to President Ali were not taken down.

Further, it was alleged that the action could also be taken against Meta and the page itself.

The statement did not include any finding by Meta on why the affected pages became unavailable, or on who, if anyone, requested their removal.

Mohamed said three Facebook pages associated with him and his political movement were removed by Meta as of the time of his statement.

He named them as Team Mohamed's, with approximately 540,000 followers, We Invest in Nationhood, with approximately 40,000, and Azruddin Mohamed, Leader of the Opposition, with approximately 59,000.

The Team Mohamed's page first became unavailable in September 2026, with Mohamed's mobile devices in police custody. This was during Mohamed's detention as part of an investigation into alleged drone activity near the President's private residence.

Mohamed and his lawyers questioned the timing at that time, despite no evidence being made public that police or government officials were responsible for the removal.

In his latest statement, Mohamed went further to argue that alleged communication points to presidential involvement in efforts to limit his online presence.

He has stated this claim is an allegation and has not been established.

Mohamed described developments as a threat to political expression and accused the government of attempting to silence the parliamentary opposition.

Mohamed said efforts to restore the pages are continuing. In the meantime, he will use another page Hon. Azruddin Mohamed, Leader of the Opposition.