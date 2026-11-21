Belize: Four killed, one critically injured in head-on crash on George Price Highway
The collision involving an SUV and a passenger bus occurred on Lucio Chief Bridge between Unitedville and Georgeville in Cayo District.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Belize: Four people have been killed and one more person is critically injured following a head-on collision between an SUV and a passenger bus on the George Price Highway in Belize. The accident took place on the Lucio Chief Bridge which connects Unitedville and Georgeville in the Cayo District.
Police said that the SUV and the passenger bus were traveling in opposite directions when they crashed head-on while crossing the bridge. All four individuals who lost their lives were in the SUV. A fifth person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.
No further details have been released by the Belize Police Department, as they continue to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. The exact cause behind the collision is also unknown as of now.
Locals have taken to social media to express their condolences for the people who lost their lives. They also shared their prayers for the quick recovery of the fifth person. One user commented, “This sooo saddd. Hope the four people who dead rest in peace and the fifth person gets well soon. Prayers for their families and friends.”
Another commented, “Who knows whether the person driving the car was at fault or the bus. The bus driver should be properly investigated and punished if at fault. RIP the people who died. Also hope the person in hospital gets well soon.”
More updates will be shared on WIC News as it is a developing story, with further details expected to be released soon.
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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