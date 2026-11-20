Police are investigating the death of 52-year-old Grajorn John, whose body was found in Long Piece, Lowmans Windward, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A body of a 52-year-old man was found in Long Piece, Lowmans Windward, early Wednesday morning, November 18, prompting a police investigation into his death.

The deceased has been confirmed to be Grajorn John of Hadley’s Village. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force reported that the police received an urgent call at around 5:49 am. They found John lying motionless at the location.

He appeared to have sustained an injury to the left side of his head. A medical professional was called to the scene, who officially pronounced John dead.

Police processed the area as part of their investigations. A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of his death and to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The police force has extended their condolences to John’s family members and associates, as investigations remain ongoing.

Authorities are also appealing to members of the public who might have any useful information to come forward. They can contact the Major Crime Unit at 456-1810 or Police Control at 457-1211, extension 4876.

John’s death brings the number of homicides recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to 45 as of November 2026, as compared to 40 homicides during the entire year of 2025.

Locals are also expressing their sympathies for his death on social media. One person commented, “The nation is seeing too many deaths this year, hope his family finds peace to move on soon and John also gets justice.”

Another commented, “This is sooo sad to hear. May he rest in peace and his family gets justice if its a murder.”