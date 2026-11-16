Guyana: Missing 13-year-old Aria Roopnaran found dead in Mahaicony after eight days, Mother in disbelief

Police have launched an investigation, with a post-mortem examination expected to establish the cause of death.

Guyana: A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on November 7, 2026, has been discovered dead in Mahaicony, Guyana.

The deceased has been identified as Aria Roopnaran who was last seen along the Bushy Park Public Road, where she was waiting for transportation to Cottage, Mahaicony. She was going there to collect food.

Roopnaran’s mother, Caralinea Roopnaran has spoken of her disbelief and anguish after identifying her daughter's decomposed body, eight days after she disappeared.

"Even though I see her, I still can't believe that is she," she said.

Aria was a Grade eight student of Bygeval Secondary School. Her body was discovered around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday. It was floating in a canal at Zealand Rice Field, in Mahaicony.

Caralinea reported that the condition of the body made the identification particularly distressing and difficult.

She said she was able to recognise Aria’s body through several items of clothing that she had been wearing when she disappeared.

"It was because of the pants, the belt and the sandals," she noted.

"I can't believe that is she," she added.

According to the reports, Caralinea also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her daughter's disappearance. She added that Aria was last seen entering a Canter truck along the Bushy Park Public Road.

Caralinea had mentioned that she doubts that her daughter would willingly have accepted transportation from someone who was completely unfamiliar to her.

"She would not go with a stranger," her mother said.

She alleged that the driver must be someone who knew the family, however the identity of the person has not been established yet.

In a statement on Sunday, the Guyana Police Force confirmed that ranks from Regional Division Five responded to a report of a body floating in a canal.

According to the official reports, the investigators discovered the remains of a female in an advanced state of decomposition.

The remains were taken to the Mahaicony Hospital, where a doctor officially pronounced her dead, before being transported to a funeral home.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “The devil is so busy we have to keep guard on our children. The old times days we could have send them to the shop alone..now even if is to go next door neighbour you have to follow them.. you never know what the wicked ones are planning. SIP Princess my heart goes out to the mother.”

Another user commented, “This is brutal. I'm with you mama. I'm praying that they will find the perpetrators and justice will be done swiftly. My condolences to the family and community for your loss. May her soul rest in peace and rise up in glory.”

A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the cause of death as further investigations into the matter are ongoing.