Bahamas: 46-year-old man hospitalised after alleged stabbing in Eleuthera

A 46-year-old man was airlifted to New Providence for further treatment after reportedly being assaulted and stabbed in the Blackwood community of Eleuthera on October 18.

Bahamas: Police have informed a 46-year-old man who is reported to be medically stable despite being in serious medical condition after reportedly getting attacked and stabbed by two men in the Blackwood community of Eleuthera during the evening of Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Bahamian authorities as they are seeking details that could assist the authorities to determine the conditions during the attack and the identity of the people accused.

According to the initial police reports, the victim stated that two men headed towards him just before 6:00 p.m. One of the assailants allegedly attacked him with a bottle at his face, leaving him with injuries to his head.

The incident allegedly took a new turn when the victim went to the Bluff Police Station to bring the matter to the police attention.

While he was on his way towards the police station, he found that he had also suffered a deep laceration to his abdomen, which he claimed had been inflicted upon him by one of the two men through a sharp substance.

The person attacked later attempted to obtain immediate medical assistance at the Bluff Clinic, where he was provided with preliminary medical care. Considering the extent of the injuries sustained by the victim he was subsequently transferred to New Providence through an airlift for additional medical assistance.

Medical personnel reported his condition as critical but in stable condition. As of now there are no additional details available about his injuries or following medical progress.

Police have not disclosed any information regarding the identity of the two reported attackers, the circumstances that prompted the confrontation or whether anyone was arrested in relation to the incident.

The motive behind the attack is also not established by the authorities. Authorities are currently investigating the matter and additional details regarding the incident are expected to be disclosed as the investigators conclude their investigation.