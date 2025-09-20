Jamaican Coach Robert Ayton found not guilty of sexual assault charges

Jamaica: A Jamaican track and field coach has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting an underaged male student in The Bahamas. The accused has been identified as 54-year old Robert Ayton, while the case has been ongoing for almost four years.

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, a 6-2 jury decision was reported in Robert Ayton's favor. After almost 5 hours of deliberation, he was found not guilty of all three put forth charges. Ayton, who also taught mathematics at Doris Johnson Senior High School, faced two charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, and one charge of indecent assault.

Details of the incident

The allegations dated back to incidents between 2019 and 2020. Prosecutors claimed that Ayton had sexual contact with the student during a cross-country meet in October 2019. The student also accused the teacher of forcing the student into sexual activity at the school gym and at his home when the boy was between 14 and 15 years of age.

The victim also claimed that the assault took place at knifepoint at the school and also at Ayton’s home after he was locked inside. Throughout the trial, Ayton denied everything. He told the court that the charges were false and that he had no idea why the student made them up.

Court Proceedings

After reviewing the evidence, the jury ruled in the teacher’s favor, which brought the four-year case to an end. This case has sparked a debate online with some taking the teacher’s side while others asked him to leave their country and go back to his.

Netizens are expressing their frustration online regarding the jury’s decision. “I believe it..a lot of dem too damn touchy, they do the same wid di likkle girls dem, sum ah dem dont know boundaries, freakin perverts,” said one of the locals on social media.

Some others believed the teacher and took his side. “When people don't like you they say the worst thing about even when you tried to avoid certain situations,” said one commenter.