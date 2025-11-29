2025-11-29 10:41:00
Jamaican man charged after decomposing body of mother found in home

Police say the culprit confessed killing his mother after her partially decomposed body was discovered in their Linstead home.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Jamaica: 53-year-old Paolo Grant has been charged with murder of 80-year-old Jasmine Grant, his mother after her decomposing body was found with several stab wounds to her head and upper body inside her home.

While the circumstances of the murder still remain unknown, Jasmine, also known as  Sister Grant partially decomposed body was found in their home, in Cheesefield district, Linstead on Wednesday November 19 around 11:10 a.m.

After the St Catherine police were alerted by members of her church, who visited Jasmine’s home after several unanswered calls to her phone to find her partially decomposing body on the floor with multiple blows to the head.

The authorities soon arrived at the scene, where Paolo reportedly granted them access to the premises. The police examined her decomposing body and theorised that the 80-year-old was killed sometime around November 12, which is subsequently when she was last seen by her church members.

The police processed the scene and took her body to the morgue for a post mortem examination, an investigation into the death of the 80-year-old was then launched.  Where 53-year-old Paolo reportedly confessed to the murdering of his elderly mother.

The St Catherine police then placed Paolo in custody and later charged him with the killing of his elderly mother after a question-and -answer session that was conducted in the presence of his attorney. The motive into the killing is yet to be uncovered as the 53-year-old court date is yet to be finalised.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

