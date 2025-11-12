Five ships dock simultaneously at St John’s Harbour in Antigua, bringing 1000s of passengers 

Among the five massive cruise ships were the Azamara Quest, Odyssey of the Seas, Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Logos Hope**, which had been docked at the port since Sunday.

Antigua and Barbuda: St John’s Harbour in Antigua marked a bustling day on Monday as five cruises docked simultaneously, bringing thousands of the visitors to the island nation. The sight was described by the port officials as a ‘milestone’ moment for the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda.

Among the five massive cruises was Azamara Quest, Odyssey of the Seas, Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth Cruise and Logos Hope which was already docked at the port since Sunday. The magnificent Queen Elizabeth was the highlight of the day as it turned heads all day long. “With her signature crimson hull outline and Cunard lineage, she was indeed a sight to behold,” said the port authority.

Also, Azamara Quest’s visit highlighted Azamara Club Cruises' signature style of destination-immersive itineraries, adding a touch of intimate luxury to St John's harbour.

The Antigua Cruise Port officials said that thousands of passengers arrived aboard the five vessels and marked one of the busiest days of the ongoing 2025-2026 cruise tourism season.

The five massive vessels lined the harbour in what officials called a good showcase of ‘Caribbean hospitality at its finest’.

The port managers also noted that these arrivals highlight the growing appeal of the country as a leading destination for cruise travel and stressed that the success of the day showcases ongoing investments in infrastructure and visitor experience.

Tourism officials added that the influx of cruise visitors provided a major boost for local businesses in St John’s where they spent day while exploring shops, heritage sites as well as nearby beaches.

The 2025-2026 Antigua and Barbuda cruise season officially runs from October 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026. It began with the first ship, the Rhapsody of the Seas, arriving on October 2, 2025. This season is expected to be a record-breaking one, with over 1 million passengers anticipated.