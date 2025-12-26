Belize: Corozal Free Zone Open Day draws over 1,200 Shoppers, no security issues reported 

Authorities say the arrangement allowed Belizean shoppers to buy selected goods duty-free at the Free Zone, helping to ease the cost of living during the holiday season.

Belize: The Corozal Free Zone Open Day in Belize concluded without any incident with authorities reporting smooth operated throughout the day at the northern border and inside the Free Zone. The Open Day was held on December 23 following a decision by the Belizean government aimed at supporting consumers during the festive season.

Under this agreement, Belizean shoppers were able to enter the Free Zone to purchase selected goods at duty-free prices. This measure, according to authorities, helped ease the cost of living for families during the holiday season.

Shopping was restricted to general goods at the retail level and quantities did not include any alcoholic beverages, spirits, or cigarettes. Upon entry back into the Belize Customs territory, items purchased in the zone were subject to all applicable import duties and taxes.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Corozal Free Zone, Neri Ramirez, 397 Belizean vehicles entered the zone during the Open Day along with a total of 1,252 shoppers from across the country. Ramirez further added that border processing as well as internal operations remained in order and credited the coordination among Free Zone management, customs as well as security personnel for the smooth flow of traffic and shoppers.

He emphasised that there were no major disruptions or security concerns during the day and expressed his gratitude to the locals for their cooperation as well as adherence to the guidelines set for the one-day event. Notably, the event which took place on December 23, 2025, was the first to take place since 2007 when an estimated 5,000 Belizean shoppers went for what was then described as a “Free Zone Frenzy”.

Belizeans got the opportunity to traverse and shop in the zone with the understanding that they would be paying duties upon the discretion of the Customs’ officers at the Santa Elena border.

The Corozal Free Zone, normally reserved for non-Belizean and commercial shoppers, was opened periodically in the past for special shopping access. While access to the Free Zone for Belizean shoppers has been discussed in recent years, it has not been regularly permitted for holiday shopping in general during recent seasons which made this week's opening a notable exception.

Cabinet discussions earlier in the week focused on inflation and other economic pressures facing Belizean families which led to the decision to temporarily open the Free Zone. Government officials emphasized that security preparations and logistical planning have been prioritized to ensure a safe and orderly experience for Belizean shoppers. Minister of National Defense and Interior Florencio Marin Jr. spoke about these arrangements and the coordination between law enforcement and border agencies ahead of Tuesday's opening.