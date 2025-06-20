Jamaica to open first-ever shelter for male human trafficking victims

Gender Minister Olivia Grange emphasized the urgent need for facilities for male human trafficking victims, noting the lack of comparable support services to those available for female victims in Jamaica.

Jamaica: The Government of Jamaica in partnership with the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, through its Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) is intending to establish its first ever survivors center for male human trafficking victims. The shelter is dedicated to supporting male human trafficked victims in the country.

Speaking in New Kingston at Outstanding Father Awards Ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, Oliver Grange the Gender Minister of Jamaica highlighted the need for such facilities as many human trafficking victims are male and there are no facilities for male victims of human trafficking in the country that can compare to the female human trafficking victims facilities.

Ministry plans to establish a shelter for male victims

Stating that they see a need for a male human trafficking victim centre as they have found many victims of human trafficking to be mainly boys and the Bureau along with the the Ministry of National Security is set to be working closely to establish a shelter for male victims. A safe haven, somewhere where they can rehabilitate, heal, recover and re-enter society.

According to reports by the U.S department as of 2024 Jamaica has been in Tier 2 of trying to eliminate human trafficking in the country. They succeed in identifying the victims that usually fall prey to human trafficking and are categorized as being mostly adult males and foreigners who come into the country. The government then increased funding dedicated to the victims of the act and opened six child friendly spaces for interviewing and providing immediate child assistance though none were up to the standards. And the country still lagged in convicting the traffickers.

The new male victim facility initiative is set to combat the human trafficking in the country and to help the boys who fall victim to the act.

Locals appreciate this initiative by the Jamaican government

The citizens of Jamaica have congratulated the new initiative that is finally shedding light to the male victims of human trafficking in the country with one user saying “It is excellent to see the Jamaican Government taking this crucial step to establish the first dedicated shelter for male victims of human trafficking. For too long, the focus in combating human trafficking has primarily been on female victims, leaving boys and men underserved and often overlooked. This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of National Security and the Bureau of Gender Affairs, acknowledges that male victims exist, and that their experiences and needs are equally valid and deserving of support. This shelter will provide a safe space and vital resources for boys who have endured unimaginable trauma, and it's a significant step forward in Jamaica's efforts to comprehensively address human trafficking and protect all its victims.”