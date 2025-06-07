Saturday, 7th June 2025
St Kitts and Nevis takes Sugar Mas to New York ahead of its launch this November

Sugar Mas was officially launched in New York City on June 4, 2025, at Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine.

St Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated cultural event in St Kitts and Nevis reached new international heights on Wednesday night with the media launch of St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival, known locally as Sugar Mas. The launch event was held in New York City on June 4, 2025, at Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine.  

According to the tourism ministry, this vibrant event marked a monumental moment in the island’s ongoing efforts to expand its cultural footprint internationally and cement the presence of the destination at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s Caribbean Week. 

The media launch was held as a collaborative venture between the St Kitts Tourism Authority and the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee. The event reportedly was an overwhelming success as it drew influential travel writers, social media influencers and travel agents, all of whom were eager to experience the magic of St Kitts and Nevis’ iconic festival. 

 

The event provided a firsthand look into the rich culture of the islands, offering guests a taste of the festive energy that makes Sugar Mas one of the Caribbean’s most anticipated celebrations. 

This annual carnival is scheduled to take place on December 12, 2025, to January 2, 2026, this year. 

 

The carnival will feature a number of exciting events including soca monarch, senior calypso monarch, junior calypso monarch, folklore, panorama competition, Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis Pageant, Miss St Kitts and Nevis Swimsuit Content, Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant, J'ouvert, national grand parade, national junior carnival parade and last lap.   

As the anticipation for Sugar Mas 54 is building, organisers have also revealed calendar of events which will be held privately and nationally. The private events will kick off on November 29 with Ties & Tiaras’ Family Gala with the events continuing till January 4, 2026.  

 

On the other hand, the National events will begin on November 23 with Sugar Mas Awards and will continue till January 24, 2026. 

Monica Walker

