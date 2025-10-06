Jamaica: Dismembered body of missing woman found in suitcase in Savanna-la-Mar

The police have since launched an investigation into the gruesome murder and are requesting anyone with any information to assist in the ongoing investigation to come forward.

Jamaica: The dismembered body of 29-year-old Kerrian Malcolm was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Saturday, days after she was reported missing. The gruesome discovery has prompted the Jamaica Constabulary Force to launch a murder investigation.

According to police reports, Kerrian, a resident of Barracks Road in Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica, was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 1, wearing a brown sleeveless blouse and blue-and-white shorts.

Her neighbors, alarmed that she was nowhere to be found and filed a missing person report the following day, Thursday.

Although tragically all efforts to find the 29-year-old came to a halt on Saturday as the police discovered a woman’s body inside a suitcase in a gully in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland and later identified her to be Kerrian.

Meanwhile citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to express their grief over the tragic death of 29-year-old Kerrian, with some warning females to be careful and arm themselves when going out.

One user wrote. “Mi heart heavy fi see how life nuh have nuh value again … di young woman neva deserve fi meet such a cruel end. Every day the news is full of sadness and pain, and it looks like I will lose my sense of compassion. Mi disappointed fi real Jamaica need back love, care, an conscience,” while another wrote, “Oh goodness mankind wicked eh nuh, this is sooooo heartbreaking as I see this it bring me down memory lane, this is what they did to my cousin my deepest sympathy goes out to you all on the loss of your departure RIPP may gain strength from whatever text message or call you received may you find comfort, Jesus embrace in your arms.”