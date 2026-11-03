CHOGM 2026: Antigua and Barbuda takes global spotlight as Commonwealth Leaders unite for historic summit

The first two days of the summit featured ministerial discussions, independence celebrations, a cricket event and forums focused on youth, women, business and civil society.

Antigua and Barbuda: The 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is currently being held in Antigua and Barbuda, with two days of ministerial talks, meetings, forums and celebrations to kick off the leader’s sessions.

The meeting is being held from November 1 to November 4 under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.”

Leaders from the 56 member states of the Commonwealth have come together with business, civil society, women and youth delegates.

The summit is being held in the smallest country by population to host the CHOGM ever, and the country has also marked 45 years of Independence.

Day 1: Faith, Independence & Cricket

The CHOGM kicked off on Sunday, November 1, with an interfaith service in St. John’s. Attendees included King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams and Prime Minister Gaston Browne.



The Commonwealth affirmation was delivered by Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey with a reminder for the organisation of their commitment to peace, justice, respecting the planet, empowering young people and creating a more inclusive, resilient and prosperous future.





Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th Independence Day celebrations were also included in the day 1. Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who arrived in St. John’s on Saturday afternoon, said he was joining the heads of state and government from the Commonwealth and invited dignitaries for the Ceremonial Parade.

The day ended with the “One Commonwealth, One Team” cricket celebration at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Attending were Commonwealth leaders playing with emerging Under-23 talent for a celebration of youth and how sport can unite the 56 nations. Hamilton Reserve Bank, which presented the event, shared some pictures of their Chairman Sir Tony Baldry meeting with King Charles.

The first formal session of the meeting focussed on strengthening partnerships and increasing investment to unlock the potential of small states.

Ministers from the Commonwealth met to discuss practical solutions to increase economic and climate resilience, increasing access to sustainable funding and promoting the priorities of small states globally.

They also launched the most recent Small States Economic Review and Basic Statistics report with the theme “Beyond Resilience to Strategic Relevance: The Future of Small States.”

Fiji's delegation, led by Prime Minister’s Special Envoy Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, made a national statement calling for action to make development and climate funding more affordable.

Kubuabola said nearly 40% of Small Island Developing States are in distress or at high risk of distress, while 44% of adaptation funding is still provided on loan.

He highlighted Fiji’s issuance of the first sovereign green bond by a developing country and the Pacific’s first sovereign blue bond, and reaffirmed Fiji’s US$10 million commitment to the Pacific Resilience Facility.

Commonwealth Foreign Ministers also met ahead of the leaders’ sessions. Mohamed Rahman Swaray, Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone, said the meeting was an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and promote national priorities.



Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Dr. George Chaponda urged the Commonwealth to work together to address common challenges such as climate change, armed conflict and economic disparities.

He said developed nations should provide financial and technical support to developing countries and ensure fair access to development resources, trade and investment. He noted that strengthening partnerships will be key to ensuring all 56 member states have a real voice within the Commonwealth.

Joint forums open on day two

The second day of CHOGM kicked off with the Joint Forums Opening Ceremony. Over 500 delegates attended the Common Wealth Youth, Women’s, Business and People’s Forums. The Commonwealth said the forums focused on turning ambition into prosperity.

Keynotes were given by Secretary-General Botchwey, Prime Minister Browne and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Botchwey said she was delighted to welcome members from across the 56 nations to join leaders, young people, women, businesses and civil society.

She said it was an opportunity to think differently, make new connections and shape the future of the Commonwealth.

Albanese gave the keynote speech and said Australia would always be present to ensure they have a say in decision making. He said Australia is working with partners to increase free and fair trade, secure digital platforms and artificial intelligence and increase climate and energy resilience.

Kiz Johnson of Antigua and Barbuda who hosted the Joint Forums and Special Events Launch, said the event, themed “Turning Shared Ambition into Lasting Impact”, would provide a platform for meaningful conversation, stronger partnerships and new opportunities.

A leadership discussion brought together Kagame, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Samoa’s Deputy Prime Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o on how the Commonwealth can be ready for the future.

Kagame emphasised the importance of market integration and good governance. He said that if a project is viable in a small country, it will succeed if it serves an expanding larger market. He said governments are responsible for policies and infrastructure that bring the public and private sector together.

Women’s Forum: Everyone should be part of the solution

The Commonwealth Women’s Forum opened focussing on equality, safety and opportunity for all women and girls.

Attendees included Queen Camilla, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya (Sri Lanka), Minister Maria Vanessa Browne (Antigua and Barbuda), Tania Baumann (Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General (Corporate)), Daniel Best (President, Caribbean Development Bank) and Barbara Cartwright (Minister of Social Services, Bahamas).

Youth Forum

Over 300 delegates from five regions attended the 14th Commonwealth Youth Forum. The theme was “Investing in Youth Agency: Co-Creating Pathways Towards Shared Prosperity”.

Tanmaya Lal said young people have plenty of ideas but often lack opportunities, connections and investment. Young people’s ideas will influence the CHOGM agenda.

Reparations expected to take centre stage

Outside of the forums, the slavery reparations debate is widely expected to take centre stage. This has been labelled the “reparations CHOGM” by the CARICOM Reparations Commission.

However, Buckingham Palace has said there will be no apology during the King’s visit to the Caribbean. Charles did acknowledge the injustices of the past during a visit to the Bahamas. He confirmed that leaders will discuss the legacy of slavery.

The King will attend the opening ceremony on Tuesday November 3, alongside Queen Camilla. The leaders’ sessions will continue until the official close of the meeting.