Dominica is set to receive 14,401 cruise passengers across eight scheduled calls this week, with three vessels expected on November 26, bringing 4,880 visitors to the island.

Dominica: Dominica is expecting eight cruise calls and an estimated 14,401 passengers between November 23 and November 29, 2026, as per the weekly schedule released by Tourism Dominica.

On November 28, the final calls of the week are due with Seabourn Quest and Renaissance.

Seabourn Quest, carrying 540 passengers, is scheduled at the RCB berth from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Renaissance, with 1,727 passengers, is listed at the WBB berth for the same hours.

November 26, 2026 marks the busiest day of the week, with the most passengers visiting during the week. A total of 4,880 passengers will be visiting the island on that day, with Rhapsody of the Seas, carrying 2,110 passengers, scheduled at RCB from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrity Constellation will be carrying 2,170 passengers to the WBB from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Seabourn Ovation, with 600 passengers, is due to call in anchorage between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

AIDAluna is due on November 24, 2026 with 3,256 passengers, the largest number on any single call this week. The ship is scheduled at RCB from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On the first day of the week November 23, there were 2 cruise ship calls which carried a total of 3,998 passengers. Explorer of the Seas, with a passenger capacity of 1,998, was due at RCB, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Coral Princess, carrying 2,000 passengers, was also due at WBB, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Whilst all the eight cruise ships are forecast to arrive at 8 a.m, they are all due to depart at different times between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. AIDAluna is forecast to be the last ship to depart and Explorer of the Seas and Celebrity Constellation are both forecast to be the first to depart.

Across the week, four calls are scheduled at RCB and three at WBB, while Seabourn Ovation is the only vessel listed at anchorage. No calls are listed for November 25, 27 or 29.

Although the agency provided projected passenger figures, actual arrivals may vary. Tourism Dominica said that the cruise ship schedule can also be subject to change.