Fugitive Indian diamond merchant Mehul Choksi has reportedly developed close ties with Sooraj Tyagi, described as an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, while detained in Antwerp, Belgium.

The UK-based Overseas Investigative Agency has reportedly received intelligence suggesting that fugitive Indian diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, currently detained in Antwerp, Belgium, has developed close ties with an individual identified as Sooraj Tyagi, whom the agency describes as an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The reported intelligence comes as Choksi continues to face extradition proceedings in Belgium over his alleged involvement in the multi-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, one of India's largest banking scandals.

“Exclusive intelligence reportedly emerging from a prison in Antwerp, Belgium, suggests that Mehul Choksi, the Indian fugitive awaiting extradition, has developed close ties with Sooraj Tyagi, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, more details to follow,”- the agency further noted.

Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi is an an imprisoned Indian gangster and head of a transnational organized crime network accused of extortion, arms and drug smuggling, and targeted killings

In May 2024, Choksi initiated civil proceedings before the High Court of Justice in London against the Government of India and five individuals, alleging their involvement in a conspiracy relating to his disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda.

On 6 February 2026, Mr Justice Mansfield, sitting in the King's Bench Division of the High Court, ordered Choksi to provide £600,000 as security for legal costs.

The judgment also highlighted limitations in the evidence presented by Choksi in support of his allegations, including the absence of independent witness testimony concerning his alleged kidnapping and assault.

On 22 July 2026, the High Court struck out the conspiracy claim following Choksi's failure to provide the required security for costs. The procedural dismissal did not constitute a final determination of the underlying allegations.

Disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda

Choksi left India in January 2018, shortly before the Punjab National Bank fraud became public. After acquiring citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017, he took up residence in the country.

In May 2021, Choksi mysteriously disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda before resurfacing in the neighbouring Commonwealth of Dominica, where he was detained by local authorities over his alleged illegal entry into the country.

Choksi was arrested by Belgian authorities on 12 April 2025 following an extradition request submitted by India in August 2024. He had reportedly travelled to Belgium for medical treatment.

Indian authorities, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have been pursuing Choksi in connection with the alleged USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud involving fraudulent letters of undertaking and overseas credit facilities.

In October 2025, the Antwerp Court of Appeal upheld the enforceability of the Indian arrest warrants against Choksi. His subsequent appeal before Belgium's Court of Cassation was also rejected.

In April 2026, the Antwerp Court of Appeal issued a favourable advisory opinion concerning India's extradition request. However, the final decision remained with the Belgian government.

Choksi continues to deny the criminal allegations against him. In an interview from Antwerp prison in November 2026, he maintained that the accusations were part of a conspiracy against him.