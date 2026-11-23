The collision involved a speedboat carrying one person and a sailing vessel with 14 people on board.

Saint Lucia: A speedboat capsized following a collision with a sailing vessel at Labrelotte Bay on Sunday evening, leaving its sole occupant with minor injuries.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said that officers from the Police Marine Unit responded to a report of the collision at around 5:58 pm. The vessels involved were a speedboat named Misbehaving and a sailing vessel named Bliss.

Police stated that there was only one person in the speedboat, while the sailing boat had 14 people on board. The collision damaged the sailing vessel, while the speedboat sank following the impact.

“The collision involved a speedboat named Misbehaving, and a sailing vessel, named, Bliss. At the time of the collision, the speedboat was occupied by one person, while the sailing vessel had fourteen persons on board. The sailing vessel sustained damage and the speedboat sank,” shared RSLPF via a press release on Facebook.

The man traveling in the speedboat sustained minor injuries and was taken to Rodney Bay Marina Hospital before being transported to the Gros Islet Polyclinic for further medical treatment.

“One person, the male occupant of the speedboat, sustained minor injuries in the collision. He was transported to the Rodney Bay Marina, where he was subsequently taken to the Gros Islet Polyclinic for medical attention,” further read the statement.

Police have not released the identities of those involved or provided further details about what led to the collision. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Locals have taken to social media expressing their frustration at the negligence of the captains. One user commented, “These speed boat captains are ruthless, yesterday I was on a catermaran heading to soufriere and back and these guys were bow crossing and they know it's wrong. They are the ones being reckless and causing these useless accidents.”

Another stated, “Boat collision again?? Unless the penalties are harsh they wont learn. Lord have mercy.”