The fires occurred within five hours, prompting a joint police and fire investigation into suspected arson across several locations.

Antigua and Barbuda: Six separate fires were reported across several locations between Sunday night and early Monday morning. One of the fires caused extensive damage to the library at St. John’s Catholic Primary School.

The incidents took place within less than five hours, leading to a joint investigation by police and firefighters. Authorities are treating the cases as suspected arson, with investigations being carried out to determine whether the fires are connected.

According to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the first incident occurred around 8:40 pm on Sunday. Firefighters were alerted of the incident and called to a construction site on Epicurean Drive. Several wooden pallets had caught fire at the location.

Around 20 minutes later, there were reports of another fire which involved a wooden structure which was being used as the library at St. John’s Catholic Primary School. The fire caused significant damage to the structure.

Firefighters were later dispatched to a compound on Friars Hill Road at around 11:40 pm, where a backhoe, an excavator, and other heavy equipment were damaged by fire.

A second pallet fire took place on Epicurean Drive about 10 minutes later, requiring crews to return to the construction site.

The final two incidents involved unoccupied wooden structures in the Sutherlands. The first fire was reported near Spencer’s Service Station at about 12:50 am on Monday. It was followed by another near Christo’s Supermarket and Wholesale at around 1:20 am.

Police said a witness claimed hearing an explosion followed by flames coming from inside one of the buildings.

Investigators have examined all six locations as they work to determine the causes of the fires and whether there is a connection between the incidents. Searches around the sites have not identified any suspicious individuals.