Halima Haughton crowned Miss Jamaica World Northern Region 2025, advances to finals 

Jamaica: Halima Haughton has officially won the crown of Miss Jamaica World Northern Region 2025 in a dazzling display of talent which left both the judges and audiences alike in awe. The pageant was held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.

Terry-Ann Wilson and Danece Jacas grabbed the positions of first and second runner up respectively.

In the lead up to her coronation ceremony, Halima distinguished herself by capturing two other awards including Beauty with a Purpose and Best Beach Body. These awards not only highlighted her poise as well as presence but also showed her dedication towards meaningful advocacy and personal excellence, said the judges.

Halima is a 20-year-old University of Technology student, and she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science having a specialization in Environmental Science.

Her academic journey aligns seamlessly with her Beauty with a Purpose project, “Strengthening Jamaica’s Resilience Through Environmentalism.” According to information, her initiative focuses on critical environmental issues which touch the lives of every Jamaican such as sustainable agriculture, waste management, marine preservation, community awareness and climate resilience.

Through this project, Halima said that she seeks to amplify the importance of sustainable development while fostering collaboration between environmental organizations, youth, and communities to protect and preserve Jamaica’s natural environment for generations to come.

Following the achievement, she took to Instagram to express her excitement on winning the prestigious event. She said, “Wow! I’m still on Cloud Nine! I’m completely overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to be crowned the winner of the Miss Jamaica World Northern Region Competition! I want to thank my family, friends, and everyone who supported me on this journey. I’m so ready to take on the next challenge and represent our beautiful region with pride!”

Notably, Halima and her fellow runner ups have now advanced to the national finals of the Miss Jamaica World 2025 Competition.