21-year-old Kalea Roman wins Miss Jamaica World Eastern Region 2025

Tatiyana McKenzie was named first runner-up, with Nevaeh Allen securing the position of second runner-up in the prestigious event.

Jamaica: In a stunning turn of events, 21-year-old university student Kalea Roman was crowned the winner of the Miss Jamaica World Eastern Region 2025 pageant. The competition took place at the Alfred Sangster Auditorium, University of Technology, Jamaica, on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Miss Jamaica World 2024, Tahje Bennett, who was crowned last year on September 6 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, crowned the winner of the Miss Jamaica World Eastern Region 2025 pageant, Roman.

The pageant showcased the talents, intelligence, and beauty of contestants from the Eastern Region, with Roman impressing judges and audience members alike with her poise and charisma.

After being crowned, Miss Jamaica 2025 expressed her emotions, saying that “I’m absolutely overjoyed, and I really want to thank all my supporters wholeheartedly”. She further said “I also wanna thank my family and friends who are here tonight to support me and support me throughout my journey, i really couldn't have achieved it without you guys.”

Taking to Instagram, she expressed gratitude to all her supporters and loved ones. “This has certainly been a life changing experience - one that has taught me resilience, discipline and what it truly means to step up to the plate, push beyond borders, face my fears and rise to the occasion. In the process, it absolutely warmed my heart to have been able to be an inspiration to my loved ones around me,” said Roman.

As the winner of the Miss Jamaica World Eastern Region, Roman will automatically advance to the Miss Jamaica World national competition, scheduled to take place on November 2, 2025.

Kalea Roman, who is from the parish of St. Catherine, Jamaica, is a university student, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Productions and Operations Management and a minor in Marketing.

She is also an artist, and has a passion for singing, songwriter, and event planning. She is also planning to start a campaign by using this platform on which she is standing right now to fight against gender biasness and also wants to become a voice of those people who could not speak for themselves.

The Jamaican community is very happy that the World Eastern Region pageant serves as a platform for young women from the eastern parishes of Jamaica to showcase their talents, beauty, and charisma.

They further applauded for the 21-year-old girl who won the pageant and are also congratulating her on her win as they are saying “Congratulations for becoming the new and vibrant Miss Jamaica World Eastern 2025”.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

