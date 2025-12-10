ARC 2025: Yachts drop anchor in Saint Lucia after epic 2,700-mile journey

The organisers told all the teams that crossing an ocean is an incredible achievement in itself.

Saint Lucia: The Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) has started arriving in Rodney Bay after an epic 2,700-nautical-mile voyage, driven by trade winds and the spirit of adventure. With over 200 yachts filling the horizon, the island comes alive. As the fleet drops anchor, celebrations ignite, drumming, fire shows, local music, and unforgettable nights beneath the stars of Saint Lucia. We eagerly await the remaining fleet.

As the fleet arrived in Saint Lucia, the organisers took to share the glimpses as they officially welcome the teams. “A huge congratulations to the latest wave of boats making landfall in beautiful Saint Lucia: Alpenglow, Bluejay, Carina, Elvis, Idefix, Martini Expresso, Odisea, Waka Nui, Sea Dragon and Mathilda,” they said.

The organisers further said to all the teams that they have crossed an ocean and this is an incredible achievement.

Notably, the ARC is not just a crossing but the largest trans-ocean sailing in the world and it regularly attracts over 200 yachts of varying shapes and sizes. Once at sea, sailors navigate roughly 2,700 nautical miles across the Atlantic, following the trade-wind route from Gran Canaria to Saint Lucia. This crossing often takes around 18–21 days for a typical cruising yacht.

Upon arrival in Rodney Bay, participants are greeted with a warm Saint Lucian welcome which includes a vivid mix of creole culture, steel drums, rum punch, ice cold drinks and a lively social programme. The festivities are spread over a week or more, with live music, cultural performances, fire-eating, limbo dances, and even community events where locals and sailors mingle.

For many crews this is more than just a race as it is the fulfilment of a dream, the bonding of new friendships, and the reward for weeks of intense ocean sailing. As more yachts continue to arrive, the island pulses with life and joy. The tourism authority is eagerly awaiting the remaining fleet to complete their crossing and join the celebrations that promise unforgettable nights under the Caribbean sky.