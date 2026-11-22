Tobago expects 46 cruise ship calls and more than 62,000 visitors during the season, with tourism businesses preparing for increased activity.

Trinidad and Tobago: Tobago has welcomed the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Grandeur of the Seas, on November 21, 2026, as a part of the 2026/2027 cruise season.

As per the schedule, the vessel was scheduled to remain in the port from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., giving passengers time to explore the island.

The call forms as a part of Tobago's November cruise schedule, which includes six calls involving five vessels. Marella Voyager is due on November 26, followed by Azamara Journey on November 27 and Oceania Insignia on November 30.

Grandeur of the Seas was launched in 1996, and can carry approximately 2000 passengers with double occupancy on board. It began a 10-day voyage in the Southern Caribbean on November 14, 2026 from Colón, Panama.

The stops during the voyage included Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao and Port of Spain before arriving in Scarborough.

The arrival of the vessel has drawn reaction on social media as a user shared his journey noting, “Was on this cruise ship last week before for seven fabulous days. Lovely crew. They were in Trinidad yesterday and Tobago today. Missed my meet up with a few of them yesterday.”

Another user commented, “Those who are engaged in the tourism sector in Tobago , the taxi and maxi taxi drivers, the tour operators, the restaurant and bar employees etc, they all need to also focus on “cross selling” to these cruise line visitors all of what Tobago has to offer, and encourage them to return for a longer stay (7-30 days) at our many levels of accommodation, from guest houses to five star hotels. They needs to be encouraged to come and experience The Best Little Island in the World!“

Overall, Tobago expects 46 visits from cruise ships, with an estimated 62,831 visitors between November 2026 and May 2027.

Following a relatively quiet 2025/2026 season, where there were 32 visits from cruise ships and 37,753 visitors, down 23% on the previous year, and 41 visits and 51,069 visitors in 2024/2025, this increase in visitors is promising for tourism in Tobago.

It is expected to boost business across many areas of the hospitality industry including tour companies, taxi drivers, traders and restaurants.