St Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew condoles death of Labour Party supporter Cleon Edwards

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on Thursday, December 12, condoled the death of Cleon Edwards, a prominent political activist and staunch supporter of the country’s governing Labour Party who was found lifeless in his vehicle at Bird Rock Hill area earlier in the day.

Early reports said the police were probing the incident as a possible case of suicide. Edwards, affectionately called ‘Bougna’, was a celebrated figure in the island-nation who made major contributions to the community’s upliftment. His commitment to St Kitts and Nevis’s development was evident in his work, which included beautification of the ferry terminal and its surrounding areas.

Calling Edwards as his brother and comrade, Dr Drew said in a post on Facebook, “It is with great difficulty that I pen these words and extend my condolences to the family of my brother and comrade, Cleon.”

He said the late individual was connected with two of his ministries and his work showed his “unwavering dedication and commitment”. The prime minister added that Edwards was a proud and unapologetic supporter of the Labour Party and made immense contributions to its mission and values.

“His passing is a profound loss for our country, party and all who knew him. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the PM said.

Konris Maynard, St Kitts and Nevis’s Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information, Communication and Technology and Post, also expressed deep shock over Edwards’s death. Calling the day “a very, very sad” one, he said St Kitts and Nevis lost “Labour General Cleon ‘BOUGNA’ Rey” at a time when the country is grappling with fatalities in a series of devastating road accidents.

“My profound condolences and sympathies to all the families and friends that have lost a dear loved one in these unexpected ways,” he added in his statement.

Tributes also poured in from all corners of the society, including the local media, over Edwards’s untimely demise.

Some question Edwards’s nature of death

Several people expressed heartfelt condolences over the death, with some recalling their bonding with Edwards and how he gave them gifts on their birthdays.

One said, “Lord Bougna u gave me my birthday gift march this year,unexpectedly never expect a gift from you,u surprize me,i promise to spoil you on ur birthday next year,Lord a feel it deep in my soul,my pisces brother sleep on.”

But people also questioned whether Edwards died by suicide or there was foul play involved.

“Dont be quick to judge, Wait for the autopsy!!” said one user.

“Could be someone kill him to and want make it look like suicide, think bout dat , trust no one for even sugar looks like salt,” commented another.