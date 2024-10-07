Barbados: Adam King joins national U-14 football squad for 2024 CFU challenge series

Barbados: Adam King, a talented and professional football player from Barbados, recently earned a coveted spot on the Barbados National Under-14 Football Squad for the 2024 CFU Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series (Tier II), held in Trinidad and Tobago this August.



His unwavering dedication and love for the game have been the driving forces behind his success. When the final team selection was announced, Adam felt an overwhelming sense of triumph as this was his first time donning the iconic yellow, blue, and black of his country, and he wore the national colours with immense pride.



His athletic journey began long before this momentous achievement. At the age of four, he started playing lawn tennis, excelling to a high level.



For years, he juggled both tennis and football, but at 11, his heart fully embraced football. It was then that he retired from tennis and returned to Kickstart FC, where he worked tirelessly to improve his endurance and sharpen his skills on the pitch.



At the Lodge School, Adam quickly became an integral part of the football team, under the mentorship of Coach Beenie, a guiding figure for many young athletes. His talent shone across multiple age groups, playing key roles in the U-14, U-16, and U-19 teams.



His contributions were instrumental in the Lodge School’s 2024 victory in the U-16 Barbados Secondary School Champions League and their second-place finish in the U-14 competition that same year.



Off the field, he is a well-rounded individual with diverse interests. When he is not practising in his mother’s home—often amid her playful objections—he enjoys constructing intricate 5,000-piece Lego sets and indulging in flight simulation games. He dreams of one day piloting a plane.



The player’s athletic prowess also extended beyond football. During both primary and secondary school, he reluctantly participated in long-distance running, showing exceptional skill and representing St. Cyprian’s Boys’ School in NAPSAC competitions.



Despite his initial hesitation, he was a valued member of the Lodge School’s track team. A devoted Manchester City fan, Adam engages in lively football discussions with his Aunt Erica, a die-hard Chelsea supporter.



Adam finds joy not only in football but also in spending time with his twin brother, Zach. His family, especially his parents, Rachael Lazare-King and Philip King. have been his rock, providing him with unwavering support.



He is deeply grateful to his coaches at Kickstart FC, Cliff Gooding-Edghill and Renaldo Gilkes, for recognizing his potential and pushing him to reach new heights. He also thanks the Barbados Under-14 National team coaches for giving him the honour of representing his country.