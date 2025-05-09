Tobago wraps record-breaking cruise season with 41 calls, 50,000 visitors

The Tourism Division proudly announced the successful conclusion of the 2024-2025 cruise season, officially wrapping up on April 15, 2025.

Trinidad and Tobago: The island of Tobago is celebrating another successful cruise ship season with 41 calls and more than 50,000 visitors, announced the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

While sharing the development on its official Facebook account, the Division sad that it is proud to announce the successful culmination of the 2024-2025 cruise season, which officially came to a close on April 15, 2025. “This season brought a total of 41 cruise ship visits, bringing 51, 069 passengers to the island’s shores,” it added.

Among the notable highlights of the season were four maiden calls with cruise ships visiting Tobago for the very first time which showcased the growing appeal of the island as a must visit destination in the Caribbean. These cruise ships included Explore II, Villa Vie Odyssey, Explora I and Azamara.

In addition to this, three residential cruise ships visited the island during this season and these unique vessels, where the passengers live abroad for extended periods, added another flair to the season. Among these cruises were National Geographic, The World and Villa Vie Odyssey.

Both the National Geographic Orion and The World stayed overnight on the island and gave residents an immersive experience of the natural beauty, culture and hospitality of Tobago.

One of the milestone moments of the season was a historic on-board performance by the Tobago Performing Arts Company which gave an exciting cultural showcase aboard The World. According to the information, the performance received resounding acclaim and stood as a proud representation of the rich artistic heritage of the island on an international platform.

Moreover, the season also saw robust engagement with local tours and excursions with a total of 15,248 passengers exploring the diverse offerings of Tobago including eco-adventures and historical sites along with cultural excursions and culinary delights.

Following the huge success of the cruise season, Secretary of Tourism, Tashia Burris lauded the accomplishments of the season and said that this season reflects the commitment to enhancing the island’s appeal as a premium cruise destination and the presence of residential ships, first time callers as well as the amazing response to the cultural showcases all signal a bright as well as promising future for the cruise tourism on the island.