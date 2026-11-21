The regulator says scammers are increasingly impersonating financial advisers, institutions and officials to steal personal information and carry out fraudulent transactions.

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) has formally warned the retail investors within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) regarding the increasing investment fraud.

In a statement dated November 18, 2026, the commission noted that the fraudsters are using artificial intelligence (AI), social engineering and digital platforms to target investors, gain unauthorised access to accounts and facilitate fraudulent transactions.

The ECSRC noted that the investors may be tricked into providing sensitive information or making transactions, without realising that they are being deceived.

Following a statement by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), concerning increased fraud in retail investor accounts at market intermediaries, AI enabled fraud is considered to represent the greatest emerging risk in the next 12 to 24 months.

The ECSRC said people in the region are increasingly exposed to fraudulent offers and to messages from scammers posing as financial advisers, financial institutions, regulators or other trusted individuals.

It must be noted, however, that the ECSRC is not inviting investments, asking individuals to make deposits, or promoting any commercial financial product, the commission clarified.

Investors have been urged to ensure that individuals offering investments are licensed or registered. If messages appear to be from a financial institution, investors should contact the institution directly using official contact details.

To protect against financial fraud, the Commission urges investors to take several precautions:

Verify legitimacy

Reject unrealistic promises

Resist pressure

Safeguard personal data

Confirm communications independently

Exercise caution online

Report suspicious activity

If fraud is suspected, it should be reported to the ECSRC on 869-465-2537 or via email at info@ECSRC.org .

The ECSRC agrees with the recommendation made by IOSCO to improve collaboration between regulators, financial institutions and other entities to share information in a timely manner.

The ECSRC is the independent regulator of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market and oversees the securities industry in ECCU member states.