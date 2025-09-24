AI singer Xania Monet lands multi-million dollar record deal, sparks global debate

America: Artificial Intelligence makes waves in the music industry as AI generated record singer, Xania Monet lands a multi million dollar record deal after just months of debuting on YouTube and Spotify as a recording artist, sparking debates across the world.

According to reports, Xania Monet was created and generated by a Mississippi poet and designer, by the name of Talisha Jones, who used Suno, a generative platform to transform her own poetry into songs using Xania Monet as the face and artist for them.

Jones reportedly used the technology (Suno) to develop the artiste’s image and likeness, that has drawn the eyes of record labels to the artiste

Xania Monet has reportedly managed to even garner the top spot on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales chart after only months of being a recording artist.

The artiste allegedly made a debut only months ago on YouTube and other popular streaming platforms, but has so far managed to have a digital audience of approximately 465,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

The new world sensation breaking norms in the music industry has garnered world admiration and millions of views on her YouTube channel for her song How Was I Supposed to Know, which has over two million views since its release three weeks ago.

According to sources, Xania Monet was reportedly bid for in excess of US$3 million, with the deal eventually being closed by Hallwood Media, led by former Interscope executive Neil Jacobson.

The record deal to the AI artist has however sparked some criticism from human artistes who believe there are certain skills AI should not touch.. Among those who expressed their thoughts is US R&B artist Kehlani who took to TikTok to share her views over the AI artiste who has garnered mass praise online not only for her looks but for her voice and lyrics.

“This is so beyond our control. Nothing and no one on Earth will ever be able to justify AI to me.” In a video posted on Tiktok Kehlani addressed the AI R&B artiste who just signed a multi-million-dollar deal, and has a top five R&B album stating that no person is doing the work. As the AI can make the entire song, create the entire beat.

However her views and those like hers are not shared with everyone as on the YouTube Channel for the one of the AI artiste support has poured in for not only the musical talent but for the writing of relatable lyrics that have resonated with most as many acknowledge that though it is represented by an AI there the lyrics in the songs are words of a human being and therefore an actual intellectual property. Specifically from her song.