The agreement will also cover airfare for one parent or legal guardian accompanying each eligible child.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trinidad and Tobago’s Children Life Fund Authority to provide free air travel for children who require life saving medical treatment overseas.

The MoU will help children eligible for the Children's Life Fund to travel abroad for medical procedures without having to pay for their flights. Under the agreement, airfare for one parent or legal guardian will also be covered for each child.

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe, Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour, and Minister in the Ministry of Health Dr Rishad Seecheran were present during the signing ceremony. Other people who were present at the meeting included representatives of Caribbean Airlines and the Children’s Life Fund Authority.

It forms part of an initiative previously announced by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The initiative aims to cut down the financial burden on families seeking specialized medical care outside the country.

“The agreement formalizes an initiative announced by Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, several weeks ago under which Caribbean Airlines will provide free flights for children receiving assistance through the Children's Life Fund who must travel abroad for life-saving surgery,” read the press release.

Caribbean Airlines will provide air transportation needed by children approved for assistance under the Children’s Life Fund Act. The programme will help make access to urgent overseas treatment easier for families facing difficult medical and financial situations.

PM Persad-Bissessar welcomed the agreement and called it a practical step towards supporting vulnerable families. This will ensure that children requiring specialized care can access the treatment they need.

“The Prime Minister welcomed the partnership between Caribbean Airlines and the Children's Life Fund for its compassionate and practical approach to supporting vulnerable families during their most difficult time,” further read the statement.

One family has already benefited from this initiative. This marked the first use of the Children's Life Fund since its announcement.

The collaboration underscores the importance of state facilities and national organizations in aiding children suffering from serious health issues. The initiative seeks to remove one of the financial barriers families face when arranging treatment overseas.