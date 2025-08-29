CPL 2025 Highlights: Trinbago Knight Riders Win by 7 Wickets

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 is all set for another thrilling encounter in its sixteenth match at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago. Tonight's blockbuster match will be played between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals.

During the last 15 matches of CPL 2025, the Trinbago Knight Riders have played four matches out of which the team has won three matches and lost one while the Barbados Royals have played three matches, winning none and losing 2.

CPL 2025: TKR vs BR Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, McKenny Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edwards, Usman Tariq, Yannic Cariah, Darren Bravo

Barbados Royals: Brandon King, Quinton de Kock(w), Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(c), Eathan Bosch, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds, Chris Green, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Kofi James, Arab Gul Momand, Zishan Motara



