CPL 2025 Highlights: Trinbago Knight Riders Win by 7 Wickets
WIC News will report live from Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, tonight.
2025-08-30 04:50:43
The Caribbean Premier League 2025 is all set for another thrilling encounter in its sixteenth match at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago. Tonight's blockbuster match will be played between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals.
During the last 15 matches of CPL 2025, the Trinbago Knight Riders have played four matches out of which the team has won three matches and lost one while the Barbados Royals have played three matches, winning none and losing 2.
CPL 2025: TKR vs BR Squads
Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, McKenny Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edwards, Usman Tariq, Yannic Cariah, Darren Bravo
Barbados Royals: Brandon King, Quinton de Kock(w), Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(c), Eathan Bosch, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds, Chris Green, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Kofi James, Arab Gul Momand, Zishan Motara
Updates
August 30, 2025 at 3:56 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Trinbago Knight Riders Win by 7 Wickets
The Trinbago Knight Riders completed a dominant chase to beat the Barbados Royals by 7 wickets. Chasing 179, TKR reached the target comfortably with plenty of balls to spare.
Skipper Nicholas Pooran led from the front with a superb knock of 62 off 36 balls, well supported by Colin Munro’s half-century and late strikes from Kieron Pollard. The Royals fought hard with Sherfane Rutherford’s quickfire 45 earlier in the day, but their total of 178 was not enough against TKR’s powerful batting lineup.
August 30, 2025 at 3:51 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: TKR 175/3 After 17 Overs, Need 4 From 18
The Trinbago Knight Riders are cruising towards victory, finishing the 17th over at 175/3 after scoring 16 runs in the over.
They now need just 4 runs from 18 balls to chase down 179 against the Barbados Royals. With Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard at the crease, TKR are on the verge of wrapping up a comfortable win.
August 30, 2025 at 3:48 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Pollard Finds the Boundary Twice, TKR Need 6 From 21
Kieron Pollard eased the pressure for the Trinbago Knight Riders with two fours and one six, bringing them within touching distance of victory. TKR now need only 6 runs from 21 balls to complete the chase of 179 against the Barbados Royals.
With skipper Nicholas Pooran well set and Pollard striking cleanly, the Riders are cruising towards a comfortable win.
August 30, 2025 at 3:45 AM
PL 2025 16th Match Live: Pooran Smashes Another Six, TKR Need 20 From 24
Nicholas Pooran continues to dominate, hitting another big six in the 16th over to keep the Trinbago Knight Riders ahead in the chase. The skipper has already scored 62 runs off 36 balls, guiding his team confidently towards the target.
Utter destruction! 💥💥💥— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 30, 2025
Nicholas Pooran takes down his opposite number!#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #TKRvBR #RepublicBank pic.twitter.com/0IR2MBirJM
TKR now need just 20 runs from 24 balls to win this match against the Barbados Royals and secure an important CPL 2025 victory.
August 30, 2025 at 3:38 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Munro Falls in 15th Over, TKR 3 Down
The Trinbago Knight Riders lose their third wicket in the 15th over as Colin Munro is caught by Sherfane Rutherford. Munro’s fine innings kept the chase moving smoothly, but his dismissal gives the Barbados Royals a small opening to fight back.
Colin Munro's purple patch continues! 🙌#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #TKRvBR #BetExc pic.twitter.com/MTxYyu3ONG— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 30, 2025
TKR still remain in control with Nicholas Pooran set at the crease. They now need just a steady finish to complete the chase of 179.
August 30, 2025 at 3:37 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Pooran Brings Up 50 With a Huge Six, TKR Near Victory
Skipper Nicholas Pooran reached his half-century in style as he launched a full-length delivery straight down the ground for a massive six. His power-hitting has kept the Trinbago Knight Riders well ahead in the chase of 179.
TKR now need just 32 runs from 32 balls against the Barbados Royals, with Pooran and Munro guiding the team confidently towards the finish line.
August 30, 2025 at 3:10 AM
CPL 2025: Pooran’s Hattrick of Sixes Powers TKR to 117/2 After 10 Overs
Nicholas Pooran turned the heat on in the 10th over as he smashes three back-to-back sixes to lift the momentum for the Trinbago Knight Riders. Together with Colin Munro, he has built a blistering 63-run partnership in just 24 balls, putting TKR in a dominant position.
At the halfway mark, Trinbago are 117/2, needing only 60 runs from 60 balls to chase down 179 against the Barbados Royals. With power hitters in form, TKR are eyeing their first CPL title in five years, and the crowd is buzzing with belief.
August 30, 2025 at 2:58 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Munro Smashes Back-to-Back Sixes, Brings Up 50
Colin Munro is in explosive form for the Trinbago Knight Riders, blasting back-to-back sixes in the 8th over. The on-air announcer summed it up perfectly saying, “This guy is unstoppable.”
Our favorite 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! 🥰#TKRvBR | #WeAreTKR | #TrinbagoKnightRiders pic.twitter.com/Tdn6NIPz0o— Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) August 30, 2025
Munro now has 50 runs off 30 balls, with 4 sixes and 3 fours to his name. His knock has kept Trinbago firmly in control of the chase as they move closer to the target. The Riders now need 98 runs from 72 balls against the Barbados Royals.
August 30, 2025 at 2:50 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Carty Out Early, TKR 56/2 in 7th Over
The Trinbago Knight Riders lose their second wicket as Keacy Carty is dismissed after scoring just 1 run, caught by Kadeem Alleyne. The Riders are now 56/2 and they need 123 runs from 83 balls to win against the Barbados Royals in the 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025.
Despite the wicket, the Google Win Meter still favors Trinbago with a 64% chance of victory, while the Royals hold a 36% chance.
August 30, 2025 at 2:45 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Hales on Fire But Falls in 6th Over, Trinbago 1 Down
Alex Hales gave the Trinbago Knight Riders a fiery start as he smashed a massive six and a four in the 6th over. However, his quick innings came to an end on the 5th ball of the over, as he was dismissed after setting the tone for the chase.
Trinbago Knight Riders now need 124 runs from 85 balls to win against the Barbados Royals. The early momentum is with the Riders, but the Royals will look to build pressure with quick wickets.
August 30, 2025 at 2:35 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Trinbago 40/0 After 4 Overs
The Trinbago Knight Riders are off to a strong start in their chase of 179, reaching 40 without loss after 4 overs against the Barbados Royals. The openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales are scoring freely, keeping the required rate under control in the early stage of the innings.
The Royals will need a breakthrough soon to slow down the momentum and get back into the game. As of now, the google meter shows a 75% win probability for the Knight Riders.
August 30, 2025 at 1:55 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Royals Set 179-Run Target for Trinbago
The Barbados Royals have finished their innings at 178/6 in 20 overs, setting a target of 179 runs for the Trinbago Knight Riders. Key contributions came from Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 45 off 22 balls, Brandon King’s early hitting, and useful knocks from Rovman Powell and Kadeem Alleyne.
The Royals throw down the gauntlet! ⚔️— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 30, 2025
Can the Knight Riders chase it down?#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #TKRvBR #BetExc pic.twitter.com/cjmtI6hu7W
Despite losing wickets in the later overs, the Royals managed to cross 175 and give their bowlers a total to defend. The Knight Riders will now begin their chase needing 179 runs to win this CPL 2025 clash.
August 30, 2025 at 1:52 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Powell Falls in 20th Over, Royals 6 Down
The Barbados Royals suffer a late blow in the final over as skipper Rovman Powell is dismissed with 4 balls left in the innings. His wicket halts the Royals’ push for a big finish after holding the middle order together.
Chris Green has now joined Daniel Sams at the crease as the Royals sit at 174 with 4 deliveries remaining against the Trinbago Knight Riders. The pair will look to add crucial runs in the last moments of the innings.
August 30, 2025 at 1:45 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Parris Bowled by Amir, Royals 164/5 in 19th Over
The Barbados Royals lose another wicket in the 18th over as Shaqkere Parris is bowled by Mohammad Amir at 18.2 overs. His brief stay ends quickly and has left the Royals five down in the closing stages of the innings.
Daniel Sams has now joined skipper Rovman Powell at the crease, with the score at 164/5. With just under two overs left, the Royals will be looking to squeeze out every run possible to finish strong against the Trinbago Knight Riders.
August 30, 2025 at 1:34 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Rutherford’s Quickfire 45 Ends, Royals 4 Down in 17th Over
The Barbados Royals saw fireworks from Sherfane Rutherford in the 17th over, as he smashed a huge six and a four to keep the innings alive. However, his explosive knock came to an end soon after as he was for a brilliant 45 off just 22 balls. The ball was caught by Alex Hales with the on air announcer saying, "Russell picks the big wicket Rutherford and fourth wicket down for Royals."
Rutherford’s innings provided the much-needed acceleration for the Royals but his wicket leaves them at a critical juncture heading into the final overs. Shaqkere Parris has now joined the crease, with the Royals standing at around 140/5 and looking to push past 160 against the Trinbago Knight Riders.
August 30, 2025 at 1:24 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Alleyne Falls in 15th Over, Royals 3 Down
The Barbados Royals lose another wicket in the 15th over as Kadeem Alleyne is dismissed, caught by Keacy Carty. His dismissal comes at a crucial stage just after Sherfane Rutherford had lifted the momentum with back-to-back sixes.
Kadeem Alleyne ignites the Royals' innings! 🔥#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #TKRvBR #BetExc pic.twitter.com/xAtRSr97xz— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 30, 2025
The Royals now stand at 118-3, and the pressure is back on their middle and lower order to carry the innings forward. Rovman Powell has now joined Rutherford on the crease while Mohammed Amir is on the bowling side.
August 30, 2025 at 1:21 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Rutherford Smashes Two Sixes, Royals 118/2 in 15th Over
The Barbados Royals got a big boost in the 15th over as Sherfane Rutherford hammered two massive sixes, lifting the score to 118/2 after 14.4 overs against the Trinbago Knight Riders. His aggressive hitting has injected momentum back into the Royals’ innings at a crucial stage.
With just over five overs remaining, Rutherford’s power-hitting alongside Kadeem Alleyne will be key for the Royals to push their total closer to a defendable score.
August 30, 2025 at 1:09 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Royals 94/2 After 12 Overs
The Barbados Royals continue their innings steadily as they reach 94/2 at the end of 12 overs against the Trinbago Knight Riders. The over brought some much-needed momentum with a six and a four by Sherfane Rutherford which has kept the scoreboard moving as the middle order looks to take charge.
With Rutherford now at the crease alongside Kadeem Alleyne, the Royals will aim to build a solid partnership in the middle overs. With just 8 overs left in the innings, both the batters are trying to hit some good runs.
August 30, 2025 at 1:00 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Brandon King Falls After Big Six, Royals 2 Down
The Barbados Royals lose a key wicket as Brandon King is dismissed right after smashing a massive six in the 11th over against the Trinbago Knight Riders. His wicket breaks the steady partnership with Kadeem Alleyne, putting pressure back on the Royals’ middle order to keep the scoreboard moving.
Nicky P is a smooth operator 😎— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 30, 2025
An one-hander from the TKR skipper! 🤲#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #TKRvBR #Carib pic.twitter.com/Gq3runDlgR
As this wicket fell, the on-air announcer saidm "Russel gets his man and King walks back to the pavilion." Sherfane Rutherford has now joined Alleyne on the crease. Royals stand at 81-2 at the end of 11th over with just 9 overs remaining to complete the 1st innings.
August 30, 2025 at 12:58 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Brandon King Smashes a Six in 11th Over
Brandon King lifts the momentum for the Barbados Royals with a massive six in the 11th over against the Trinbago Knight Riders. His aggressive shot keeps the Royals’ innings ticking as he and Kadeem Alleyne continue their steady stand. The Royals now stand at 77-2 at 10.4 overs with King and Alleyne remaining steady on the crease.
August 30, 2025 at 12:53 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Royals 70/1 After 10 Overs
The Barbados Royals are 70/1 at the halfway mark against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Brandon King and Kadeem Alleyne remain steady at the crease while holding the innings together after the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock.
With 10 overs left, the Royals will now look to accelerate and push towards a strong total against Trinbago’s bowling attack.
August 30, 2025 at 12:45 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: Royals 61/1 After 8 Overs vs Trinbago
The Barbados Royals are 61/1 at the end of 8 overs against the Trinbago Knight Riders. With 72 balls left, the Royals are steady, building through a partnership of 40 runs off 27 balls between Brandon King and Kadeem Alleyne.
After the early wicket of Quinton de Kock in the 4th over, the Royals’ innings has settled, with King and Alleyne looking well set to push forward in the middle overs. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein of Trinbago Knight Riders is on the pitch.
August 30, 2025 at 12:40 AM
CPL 2025 16th Match Live: De Kock Out in 4th Over, Royals 1 Down
The Barbados Royals lose an early wicket after being put in to bat by the Trinbago Knight Riders. Quinton de Kock is dismissed in the 3.3 over, giving the Riders their first breakthrough.
Bowl 'em! 💥— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 30, 2025
Ali Khan gets the TKR faithful on their feet! 🙌#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #TKRvBR #GuardianGroup pic.twitter.com/OBFeJDqTUF
The Patriots are now one wicket down as they look to rebuild the innings against a strong Trinbago bowling attack.
Kofi Nelson
