The man was shot while standing outside his aunt’s house, with bullets also passing through a window and striking her inside the property.

Jamaica: A man and his aunt sustained multiple injuries in a shooting at a home in Bottom Halse Hall, Hayes, Clarendon, on Tuesday evening, November 17. Investigations into the incident are being conducted by the authorities.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), a man was outside the house belonging to his aunt around 7:30 p.m. when a dark-coloured motor car stopped behind a parked vehicle.

Gunshots were fired from the car, hitting the man in his lower abdomen and left arm. The attackers continued shooting as the man tried to escape into the yard. The bullets went past a louvre window through the aunt’s wooden house and hit her in the left shoulder and lower back.

The man and his aunt were taken to the hospital. Doctors said they suffered serious injuries but are currently in stable condition. Police investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

The latest incident follows a shooting at a wake in Osborne Store, Clarendon, on Friday, November 13, which left four men injured. Police have arrested a 31-year-old construction worker from Breezy Castle in Osborne Store, Kenneth Ledford, in connection with the attack.

He has been charged with four counts of wounding with intent, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

According to the reports issued by the May Pen police, several people had gathered at the wake at around 8:30 pm when Ledford and another man, allegedly armed with handguns, arrived and started shooting at the crowd.

The four injured men were taken to the hospital. Three of them have been discharged, while the fourth one is still under treatment and in stable condition.

Police reported that the gunmen fled the scene on foot after the shooting. Based on the received information, police conducted an operation in the area and arrested Ledford and two other men.

Ledford was charged on Monday, November 16, after he was questioned in the presence of two Justices of the Peace. He will face trial on Thursday, November 19. Investigations into the recent incident also remain ongoing.