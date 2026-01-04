One dead, six hurt in New Year’s Eve bar shooting in Belize

A man has been killed and six others injured after gunmen opened fire at a bar in southern Belize, police say.

Belize: A gun attack at a bar in southern Belize has left one person dead and six others injured. Police later identified the victim as 39-year-old Keith Logan, also known as Neal, who died after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at the bar in Mango Creek, Stann Creek District, on New Year’s Eve.

The attackers then fled towards Bella Vista in the Toledo District. Emergency services responded and rushed the seven victims to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Where 39-year-old Keith Logan (Neal) succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m. The 6 injured and still under intense medical attention are.

44-year-old Romel Middleton, reported to be the intended target; 47-year-old Caral Charles Cabral, known as a runman in the village; 34-year-old Marion Logan, an employee at Big Creek Port, 53-year-old Robert Roy Buckley, a security guard, 35-year-old Marlon Logan, a local barber, and 52-year-old Rupert Jones.

Following the mass shooting police launched an immediate investigation into the shooting, recovering approximately 16 spent shells on the scene.

Though the motive of the shooting remains unclear, the authorities believe it to have been linked to local drug-related activities, potentially involving dealers from the nearby Bella Vista Village.

The police authorities have further reported to have 1 suspect already in custody for questioning the motive behind the mass shooting incident that left one dead and 6 others nursing serious gunshot injuries.

Hundreds of Belize citizens have taken to Facebook to comment on the mass shooting while others offered their condolences to Keith’s family. With one user ‘Emilio Zabaneh’ writing “Very sad, in the wrong place at the wrong time. Keith works his job everyday. Always willing to grind with the crew. I remember times he would work with the sheetrock crew for us. Very unfortunate. He was cool, always respectful and never failed to hail me.' sup mista pap!' Mien. RIP Neal. Condolences to Ms. Elenita Logan. Hurts. Your son didn't deserve this Caliti.”