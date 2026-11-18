The Prime Minister is seeking a renewed five-year mandate, citing infrastructure projects, electoral reforms and plans to address the cost of living.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Dominica will hold its next general election on December 16, 2026. He said the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) seeks a renewed five-year mandate to continue its development agenda and introduce a refreshed team of candidates.

In a national address on Wednesday, November 18, Skerrit confirmed that he had advised President Sylvanie Burton to dissolve Parliament and issue election writs, setting the stage for the country to return to the polls. Nomination Day has been scheduled for November 30.

Explaining his decision to call elections, PM Skerrit said the government had reached an important stage in its development programme, with several major infrastructure projects completed or approaching completion.

He argued that decisions shaping the country's next phase should be made under a renewed mandate rather than during the remaining months of the current parliamentary term.

“I don't want to govern the next 12 months looking over my shoulder at an election; I want to govern for the next five years looking only at the future of Dominica.”

The Prime Minister said the Labour Party intended to refresh its slate of candidates while maintaining continuity in governance and pursuing further improvements in constituency representation.

The election announcement comes just 2 days after the completion of Dominica's voter confirmation exercise on November 16. According to Skerrit, the country's newly published official register contains 36,923 electors, marking a significant milestone in the government's electoral reform programme.

He also highlighted the introduction of voter identification cards and efforts to establish an updated electoral register, describing these measures as important steps towards strengthening the country's democratic institutions.

During the address, PM Skerrit further outlined the DLP administration's development record, citing major investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, housing, healthcare and employment.

He said Dominica had invested approximately EC$2.3 billion in public infrastructure and development over the past five years.

Among the projects highlighted were the international airport currently under construction, geothermal energy generation, road improvements, housing developments and a modern cargo port expected to come into operation in 2027.

Skerrit said the government's next priority would be to translate these investments into higher productivity, better employment opportunities, stronger businesses and improved household incomes.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged that the cost of living remains one of Dominica's most pressing challenges. He outlined plans for further social support, including assistance for minimum-wage earners, pensioners and vulnerable households.

His proposed agenda includes a new People Awareness and Community Empowerment (PEACE) ministry within the Office of the Prime Minister and an expanded Ministry of Social Services.