Trinidad and Tobago: Teacher sexually assaulted at Port of Spain secondary school

Trinidad and Tobago: A 26-year-old female school teacher has been sexually assaulted and threatened with a knife by a man in a lab at a secondary school in Port of Spain on January 22, prompting a police investigation.

According to police reports, the incident took place on January 22, at around 12:15 p.m., when the school teacher went back inside the laboratory to look for her cellphone’s charger in her bag on a desk.

Upon reaching the lab, she went inside to look for her bag but it was not there on the table where she left it, then she went outside and encountered a man whom she briefly spoke with a man she knew and then left the area.

After that she went inside another room to look for her bag and when she tried to leave that room, the man from earlier blocked her way out as he was standing in front of the doorway blocked her way out.

He then pulled out a knife from his pocket and threatened the victim to go back inside the room again, following which the terrified woman followed his instructions and went inside where he ordered her to unbutton her shirt and sexually assaulted her.

But he didn’t stop there, the suspect then forced her to take off her pants and underwear while threatening her with a knife before asking her to lie down on a table and continued to sexually assault her.

Reacting to which the victim started crying for help but the suspect pointed a knife at her throat from behind while the victim tried to push him away but despite her continuous efforts he continued his assault.

Once he was done, he then set the victim free before threatening her not to tell anyone. After that the victim left the room immediately and bravely reported the incident to school authorities as well as the police officers.

Responding to which the officers of Woodbrook police station launched the investigation into the matter and are trying to locate the suspect.