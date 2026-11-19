The seasonal restrictions also cover flights to Kingston and Grenada, with limits on baggage weight, dimensions and the types of containers passengers can bring.

St. Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines will impose seasonal baggage restrictions on flights to St. Kitts, with each passenger allowed a maximum of two checked bags from December 10, 2026, to January 18, 2027.

This restriction will affect passengers traveling to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and travelers heading to Kingston in Jamaica, and Grenada.

“According to Independent Travel Intelligence, the two-bag limit will also apply to passengers travelling to Kingston, Jamaica, and Grenada, as listed on American Airlines’ baggage limitations page, updated October 19,” read a Facebook post shared by Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

The restrictions, posted on the airline’s baggage limitations page updated on October 19, 2026, set additional conditions on the size and weight of luggage. Bags exceeding more than 70 pounds or 62 linear inches will not be accepted. The size limit is calculated by adding the length, width, and height of each bag.

Passengers should also be aware that the two-bag allowance does not mean the luggage is free of charge. Standard checked-bag fees will continue to apply, depending on the passenger’s ticket and fare conditions.

“On these routes, items weighing more than 70 pounds or exceeding 62 linear inches, measured as length plus width plus height, will not be accepted. Standard baggage fees still apply, so travellers should check the fees associated with their fare before paying for a second bag,” further read the post.

The airline has also clarified what types of containers passengers can carry on board. Passengers are not allowed to carry plastic tubs, coolers and other boxes that have not been designed especially for air travel. Such containers cannot be carried even if placed inside a suitcase.

Travelers carrying presents, food, or other holiday items must ensure they fit in standard luggage within the allowable weight and size restrictions.

Passengers with scheduled flights are advised to check American Airlines' baggage policies before traveling. This may prevent travelers from incurring unexpected costs during their travel experience.