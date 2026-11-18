Ziggy Marley leads the nominees with 17 career Grammy nominations, while Runkus has earned his first recognition from the Recording Academy.

Jamaica: Buju Banton, Chronixx, Ziggy Marley, Protoje, Runkus, and Shaggy are some of the Jamaican artistes nominated for the Best Reggae Album award at the 69th Grammy Awards. The nominated albums cover various styles, including roots reggae, dancehall, and modern sounds.

The Best Reggae Album award recognizes outstanding work across the genre which covers roots reggae, dancehall, and ska.

Reggae and dancehall musician Buju Banton received the nomination for "Too Too Bad," while Chronixx was nominated for "Exile." Songwriter and musician Ziggy Marley secured a place on the list with "Brightside."

Other artists nominated for the award include Protoje and his album "The Art of Acceptance," Runkus with "Supernova," and Shaggy with "Lottery."

The nominations both seasoned Grammy winners and emerging artists in Jamaica's music industry. Out of the six nominees, Runkus is the only artist who is making his first appearance as a nominee in the category.

Chronixx has received his second career nomination, following his 2018 recognition for “Chronology”. Protoje is making his third nomination having been nominated in 2019 for "A Matter of Time" and in 2023 for "Third Time's the Charm."

Buju Banton and Shaggy have each received nine career nominations. Ziggy Marley leads the group with 17 nominations. He has won the Grammy 9 times, compared with one win for Banton and two for Shaggy.

The winner will be revealed at the Grammy Awards ceremony, which will take place on February 7, 2027. Final voting for the winner among Recording Academy members is expected to begin on December 10, 2026, and continue into January 2027.

Jamaican reggae musician Keznamdi McDonald won the Best Reggae Album award at the 68th Grammy Awards for his album “BLXXD & FYAH.”