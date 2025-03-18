Residents outraged as Pilot Whale remains left to rot on St Vincent beach

St Vincent and the Grenadines: In a shocking sight for the residents of Barrouallie, St Vincent, the remains of pilot whale (Blackfish) were reportedly left to rot at the beach which not only left a foul smell but also caused a ‘disgusting’ view for the beachgoers.

According to the information, the residents shared images of the pilot whale remains with a local news channel in a bid to inform them regarding the same. The reports added that the repugnant smell of the intestines and other parts of pilot whales were interfering with the recreational use of the beach by the locals.

It is being suspected that the whales were caught and prepared and processed for sale however several of its parts were left as it is on the beach. The residents who reached out to the local news channel said that they support the fishing industry but urged the vendors to keep proper care of the beach so that it can be used by locals freely and without any issues.

Notably, it is a common practice in St Vincent and the Grenadines to catch the pilot whale for sale. Pilot Whales, also known as blackfish, are processed by drying and salting their flesh, boiling their blubber to extract oil and cooking their skin. It is said that this is a delicacy which most Vincentians enjoy.

There is a lot of potential for this food item only unique to St Vincent and the Grenadines to be part of the national dishes served at hotels, restaurants and resorts to tourists. However, the rare sight of the remnants of this species on the beach left a bad impact on the locals’ minds.

Several locals also took to Facebook to express their disgust over the situation with one saying, “Health hazard. This is also a bit disturbing.” Another local named Zoompe Shallow stated, “Damn you all do much better thathat... Don't give people stuff like this too see & talk about. Take care of this immediately.”