WATCH: Ne-Yo, Tabou Combo, Extasy Band and Full Blown perform on Night Two of Dominica’s WCMF 2026

Ne-Yo headlined the second night of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival 2026, with performances by Tabou Combo, Extasy Band and Full Blown bringing a mix of R&B and Caribbean rhythms to Windsor Park.

Dominica: Night Two of the 26th World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) was held on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The gates opened at 6:00 p.m and the concert began at 8:00 p.m. at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The fun continued over the three night event with Kompa, konpa and classic Caribbean hits as the festival headed towards the end on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Night Two of the World Creole Music Festival featured the following performances:

The night started with the Extasy Band from Dominica bringing their kompa music to the main stage.

“Le « Kompa » de Dominique ! @extasy_band767 ouvre cette 2nd soirée de festivité et met le feu sur la scène du @dominica.festivals #WCMF ce samedi 24 Octobre 2026,” the post read, translating to, “The ‘Kompa’ from Dominica! Extasy Band kicks off the 2nd night of festivities and sets the stage on fire at the Dominica Festivals WCMF this Saturday, October 24, 2026.”

Dominica Festivals said the set was an incredible show from the only kompa band in the English speaking Caribbean, the set was full of music and surprises and included guest performances from Luc Leandre, Pudaz, Paris and Khadija Joseph.

“What an incredible show from Extasy Band at the World Creole Music Festival 2026!

The only Kompa band in the English-speaking Caribbean delivered an unforgettable performance at Windsor Park, packed with incredible music, energy, surprises, and special appearances by Luc Leandre, Pudaz, Paris, and Khadija Joseph,” the post read.

Tabou Combo, legends from Haiti played their signature konpa to an enthusiastic crowd.

Dominica Festivals noted, “The legends of konpa brought the rhythm to Dominica! Tabou Combo lit up Windsor Park Sports Stadium at the World Creole Music Festival 2026 with their unmistakable sound, timeless music, and an incredible connection with the crowd. From Haiti to Nature Island, this is the spirit of WCMF: Caribbean music bringing us together!”

Saint Lucia’s DYP were also featured on the Night Two set list, playing alongside Shemmy, Hollywood HP, Sedale, Tallyboy, Nerdy, Andrew and Ezra. Fans sent messages to the band.

The Wavemarker PHotography, Production along with James Adjodha and others noted, “As you take the stage tonight and represent, prayers and strength to you all Rep well soldiers We’re here cheering you on!”

The performance continued with Trinidad and Tobago’s Full Blown performing some feel good Caribbean classics.

“Full Blown delivered a feel-good set at the World Creole Music Festival 2026, bringing timeless Caribbean favorites, infectious rhythms, and pure festival energy to Windsor Park Sports Stadium.”

International R&B star Ne-Yo was the headline act of the night, bringing his hits to a stadium that sang along.

“Ne-Yo brought the R&B magic to the World Creole Music Festival 2026! From timeless hits to unforgettable moments, the international superstar delivered a performance that had Windsor Park Sports Stadium singing along! An incredible night of music, energy, and memories in the heart of Dominica,” Dominica Festivals wrote.

The line-up for the early hours of Sunday 25th October 2026 includes Alkaline, Asa Bantan, Edday, Reo, Trilla G and V’ghn.

On Night One, Friday 23rd October 2026, Colton T, Maurane Voyer, Midnight Groovers, Klass, Capleton and Skillibeng will be playing.

This festival is organised by the Government of Dominica, Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority. The third night of the festival kicks off on Sunday 25th October at 8.00pm and tickets can be purchased via DominicaFestivals.com.