WATCH: World Creole Music Festival 2026 opens with vibrant performances

Colton T, Maurane Voyer, Midnight Groovers, Klass, Capleton and Skillibeng brought a mix of bouyon, cadence-lypso, kompa and dancehall to Windsor Park as Dominica’s three-night festival began.

Dominica: The 26th edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) officially started on Friday, October 23, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Dominican and French Caribbean acts will be setting the the vibe for the three nights of Creole music till Sunday, October 25.

The event is being organised by the Government of Dominica, Ministry of Tourism, and the Discover Dominica Authority. This year's festival is featuring Ne-Yo, Machel Montano, Maxi Priest, Capleton, Alkaline, Skillibeng, Fridayy, and Uncle Waffles, the South African amapiano star.

Authorities noted that the event spans R&B, soca, dancehall, reggae, bouyon, cadence-lypso, kompa, soukous and amapiano.

Night One of the World Creole Music Festival featured the following performances:

Colton T took the stage for the home crowd at Windsor Park, with pure Dominican energy, which the crowd gave right back.

“Dominica's very own Colton T lit up the stage at the World Creole Music Festival 2026, bringing the energy, rhythm, and unmistakable Dominican vibes to Night One,” Dominica Festivals noted.

Maurane Voyer, Martinique’s singer, brought shatta to the WCMF stage, as the French Caribbean vibes set the tone for the entire event.

“From Martinique to Dominica, Maurane Voyer brings her voice, energy and Creole spirit to the World Creole Music Festival 2026 stage!

A celebration of the music and culture that bring our islands together at Windsor Park,” Dominica festivals wrote.

Her performance was described as “Quelle ambiance!”, noting that her performance was a true reflection of the festival’s reach across the islands.

The frontman Chubby and the gang of Midnight Groovers were one of the highlights with their youthful energy and plenty of personality on stage.

“Chubby still has the moves! The legendary frontman of Midnight Groovers brought youthful energy, timeless cadence-lypso, and plenty of personality to the WCMF 2026 stage. Some legends simply never lose their groove! ,” the Dominica Festivals wrote.

“When Midnight Groovers hit the stage, you know it's time for real cadence-lypso! Chubby and the band brought that timeless Dominican groove to Windsor Park for WCMF 2026. Legends never lose their rhythm,” another post read.

“Men konpa! Klass brought that smooth Haitian rhythm to Windsor Park, and the WCMF 2026 crowd was feeling every beat! ” the post read.

Further performances included Haiti's Klass, Jamaica's Capleton, Skillibeng, Dominica's TK International, and Ridge & Pudaz.

Bouyon artist Blackie Chan also made his arrival in Dominica for the festival, the news was shared the post by Blackie stating that, “BOUYON BLACKIE HAS REACHED ” on the Dominica Festival’s page.

Ne-Yo has also arrived on the island ahead of the festival. He was welcomed by the authorities with, “Byenvini an Dominik! Neyo officially on the island.”

Edday of Guadeloupe also gave a preview of Saturday night’s show, which the festival’s page called “a little warm-up” for fans.

Furthermore, the Organisers have urged the patrons to save their tickets to Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or their Photos before arriving at the venue as the signal can sometimes be weak.

The VIP and VVIP parking is located at Lindo Park, Goodwill. The festival will be continued through Saturday and Sunday with shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at DominicaFestivals.com.