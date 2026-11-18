The festival will feature performances by Kes the Band, Stephen Marley and R. City, alongside local artists, pageants, calypso competitions and traditional parades.

US Virgin Islands: St. Croix will host its 74th Crucian Christmas Festival from December 5, 2026 to January 2, 2027, with a month-long schedule of cultural performances, music and carnival celebrations.

The programme will include the Prince and Princess Pageant, Calypso Monarch Competition, Festival Village entertainment, Latin Night, Food Fair, J’ouvert, and the Children’s and Adult’s Parades.

The annual festival will bring together residents, tourists, and the diaspora for a series of activities celebrating the traditions and heritage of the island.

Festival Village will serve as the main entertainment area, featuring live performances, food stalls, refreshments, carnival rides, and other events.

The music lineup includes local and international artists such as Kes the Band, Jamaican reggae singer Stephen Marley, and Virgin Islands duo R. City. Nailah Blackman, Farmer Nappy, Lyrikal, Shal Marshall, Los Hermanos Rosario and Mapy are some of the regional performers who will participate at the carnival.

Some of the performers that will take part to represent the local music scene include: Pumpa, Adam O, Jougo, Shaw HP, Dezarie, MiChonde, BUGZ, Your Favorite Band, Seventeen Plus, VIO International and Blind Earz.

Tourism Commissioner Jennifer Matarangas-King said that the festival offers a chance for Virgin Islanders, people from the diaspora, and tourists to enjoy the music and culture of the island. She also noted that the event supports cultural tourism, while generating businesses for local vendors, entrepreneurs, and other businesses.

74th St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival 2026-2027 - Schedule

December 2026

Saturday, December 5: Prince & Princess Pageant - Island Center

Sunday, December 6: Junior Calypso Show - Island Center

Sunday, December 13: Miss St. Croix Pageant - Island Center

Thursday, December 18: Calypso Monarch Competition - Island Center

Saturday, December 20: Madras Mas - Buddhoe Park

Sunday, December 21: JFI Crucian Christmas Hospital Show - 4007 Estate Diamond Ruby -

Saturday, December 26: Village Opening Night / Cultural Night - Festival Village, Frederiksted

Sunday, December 27: Boat Races - Frederiksted

Sunday, December 27: Crucian Gold STX Breakfast Fête - Festival Village, Frederiksted -

Sunday, December 27: Festival Village - Frederiksted

Monday, December 28: Festival Village - Frederiksted

Tuesday, December 29: Latin Night - Festival Village, Frederiksted

Wednesday, December 30: Food Fair - Buddhoe Park

Wednesday, December 30: Reggae Night - Festival Village, Frederiksted

Thursday, December 31: J'ouvert - Frederiksted

Thursday, December 31: Old Year's / New Year's Eve All White Celebration - Festival Village, Frederiksted

January 2027