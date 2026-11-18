St. Croix to host 74th Crucian Christmas Festival with month-long carnival celebrations
The festival will feature performances by Kes the Band, Stephen Marley and R. City, alongside local artists, pageants, calypso competitions and traditional parades.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
US Virgin Islands: St. Croix will host its 74th Crucian Christmas Festival from December 5, 2026 to January 2, 2027, with a month-long schedule of cultural performances, music and carnival celebrations.
The programme will include the Prince and Princess Pageant, Calypso Monarch Competition, Festival Village entertainment, Latin Night, Food Fair, J’ouvert, and the Children’s and Adult’s Parades.
The annual festival will bring together residents, tourists, and the diaspora for a series of activities celebrating the traditions and heritage of the island.
Festival Village will serve as the main entertainment area, featuring live performances, food stalls, refreshments, carnival rides, and other events.
The music lineup includes local and international artists such as Kes the Band, Jamaican reggae singer Stephen Marley, and Virgin Islands duo R. City. Nailah Blackman, Farmer Nappy, Lyrikal, Shal Marshall, Los Hermanos Rosario and Mapy are some of the regional performers who will participate at the carnival.
Some of the performers that will take part to represent the local music scene include: Pumpa, Adam O, Jougo, Shaw HP, Dezarie, MiChonde, BUGZ, Your Favorite Band, Seventeen Plus, VIO International and Blind Earz.
Tourism Commissioner Jennifer Matarangas-King said that the festival offers a chance for Virgin Islanders, people from the diaspora, and tourists to enjoy the music and culture of the island. She also noted that the event supports cultural tourism, while generating businesses for local vendors, entrepreneurs, and other businesses.
74th St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival 2026-2027 - Schedule
December 2026
Saturday, December 5: Prince & Princess Pageant - Island Center
Sunday, December 6: Junior Calypso Show - Island Center
Sunday, December 13: Miss St. Croix Pageant - Island Center
Thursday, December 18: Calypso Monarch Competition - Island Center
Saturday, December 20: Madras Mas - Buddhoe Park
Sunday, December 21: JFI Crucian Christmas Hospital Show - 4007 Estate Diamond Ruby -
Saturday, December 26: Village Opening Night / Cultural Night - Festival Village, Frederiksted
Sunday, December 27: Boat Races - Frederiksted
Sunday, December 27: Crucian Gold STX Breakfast Fête - Festival Village, Frederiksted -
Sunday, December 27: Festival Village - Frederiksted
Monday, December 28: Festival Village - Frederiksted
Tuesday, December 29: Latin Night - Festival Village, Frederiksted
Wednesday, December 30: Food Fair - Buddhoe Park
Wednesday, December 30: Reggae Night - Festival Village, Frederiksted
Thursday, December 31: J'ouvert - Frederiksted
Thursday, December 31: Old Year's / New Year's Eve All White Celebration - Festival Village, Frederiksted
January 2027
Friday, January 1: Children's Parade - Frederiksted
Friday, January 1: Festival Village - Frederiksted
Saturday, January 2: Adults Parade - Frederiksted
Saturday, January 2: Last Call Village Night / Fireworks - Festival Village, Frederiksted
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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