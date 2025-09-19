WCPL 2025: Barbados Royals defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors to claim third consecutive title

Barbados Royals bagged the 2025 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) trophy after defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final. The exciting game ended with Royals emerging victorious by three wickets and secured them their third consecutive WCPL title.

Chasing 137, the Barbados Royals team were in trouble towards the end of the game when they had to make 27 runs from just 16 balls and only 3 wickets left. That was until Shreyanka Patil came and played her first innings of the tournament. She went in very composed and hit the first 2 balls with fours which eased some pressure.

Soon after Patil, Aaliyah Alleyne also hit a four and a six in the very next over, shifting their position in the game. In the end, the Royals crossed the line in the very final stages of the match and sparked wild celebrations.

Ashmini Munisar of Guyana Amazon Warriors was the star bowler of the night. The 21-year old took 3 wickets for 21 runs, which included a wicket-maiden that dismissed Kycia Knight for 31 off 37 balls, leaving Royals needing 56 off 36 balls.

She also removed Courtney Webb for 31 and then had Afy Fletcher stumped the very next ball. Earlier, Munisar had pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Chinelle Henry. Her efforts put Warriors in the game but Alleyne and Patil’s late charge secured the trophy for the Royals.

Match details

In the first innings, there was a great difference between the teams. Amazon Warriors had trouble putting runs together, managing just four boundaries in the power play. Opening batter Amy Hunter, who finished as the second highest run scorer in the tournament, played with great caution but could only finish with 29 off 40 balls. Their innings was hit by the fact that Stafanie Taylor went out injured with a leg injury and was not able to return.

Laura Harris tried changing the game with a quick 18, but Alleyne got her out with a sharp in-swinger. The Warriors’ total of 136 for 3 saw an unbeaten 56-run stand between captain Shemaine Campbelle and Dane van Niekerk.

The Royals started off well in their chase which saw Player of the Tournament, Chamari Athapaththu, start by hitting boundaries. After her fall, Knight and Webb took over the innings. But then came a sudden collapse as the team lost five wickets for 29 runs.

At that point it looked like Munisar had positioned the Warriors as the winner’s but the Royals’ lower order pulled off a fine rescue. With this victory, Barbados Royals remained unbeaten through the entire WCPL 2025 season and they also secured the title for the third year in a row.