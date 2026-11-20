The one-way promotional fares cover travel between Barbados, Saint Lucia and the two French Caribbean destinations from November 17 to December 15, 2026.

Caribbean Airlines is offering special reduced fares for travelers looking to visit French Caribbean destinations, with discounted flights connecting Martinique, Guadeloupe, Barbados, and Saint Lucia.

Flights to Martinique from Barbados begin at $237, while travel from Saint Lucia will cost $203 to Martinique. Travelers flying from Martinique have two options for travel, including travel to Barbados at €190 and travel to Saint Lucia at €169.

The promotion also includes flights from Saint Lucia to Guadeloupe at US$229, while travel from Guadeloupe to Saint Lucia starts from €190. The travel period covered in the advertisement runs from November 17 to December 15, 2026.

The tickets are one-way and include taxes. However, they are subject to availability and other terms and conditions. “Classic fares are one-way, tax inclusive. Conditions apply and subject to availability,” shared Caribbean Airlines.

Visitors can enjoy French Creole food, marine life, and cultural experiences when visiting the French Caribbean islands. They will also get to see the coastal scenery, traditions, and local markets.

“From delicious French Creole cuisine to exotic marine life and unique cultural experiences, this is an adventure you don't want to miss,” said the airlines in a Facebook post.

Bookings can be made through Caribbean Airlines official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, authorized travel agents, Caribbean Airlines mobile app, and booking centres. Travelers are also being encouraged to check the applicable fare rules before booking their tickets to any of the four islands.

Guadeloupe is known for its volcanic mountains, rainforests, beaches, and traditional markets. The butterfly-shaped island nation consists of Basse-Terre, Grande-Terre and several small islands like Marie-Galante, La Desirade and Les Saintes.

Martinique, also referred to as Flower Island, is known for its attractive landscapes that include Mount Pelee, tropical forests, and beaches like Les Salines. The island is also famous for its rum distilleries and its local culture.