Fire damages an 11-unit section of an apartment complex on Bayshore Road in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Bahamas: Eleven of the 12 apartments in a single-storey complex on Bayshore Road in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, were destroyed following a major fire swept through the property. Three of these apartments were occupied by people when the fire started.

Despite the extent of the damage, no injuries were reported. Fire crews responded to the emergency, assisted by rescue teams from the Container Port and Airport Crash and Rescue. Their combined efforts brought the fire under control.

“Police on the island of Grand Bahama have launched an investigation into a structural fire that occurred on Bayshore Road, Eight Mile Rock, on Sunday, 23rd November, 2026,” read a press release by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

The authorities reported that the Fire Services were notified of the incident shortly before noon on Sunday, November 23, 2026. A fire engine was also dispatched to the scene.

“According to the initial report, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Fire Services received a report of the incident and responded with a fire engine, assisted by personnel from the Container Port and Airport Crash and Rescue teams,” further read the statement.

Firefighters arrived to find the 12-unit apartment complex engulfed in flames. Although the fire was eventually contained, 11 apartments were damaged and destroyed.

“The fire was eventually brought under control. However, eleven of the twelve apartment units sustained fire damage and were destroyed,” noted the authorities.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.