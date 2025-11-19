Guyana mourns 5-time triple jump champion Domon Williams who dies after long illness 

Guyana: The athletics community of Guyana is in shock following the sudden death of the five-time triple jump champion Domon Williams who died after battling with a long-term illness. He was a standout athlete whose talent and dedication left an enduring mark on the sports.

The development was confirmed by the Athletics Association of Guyana on Tuesday, November 18. The department, through its official Facebook page lauded the athlete and said that commitment to excellence was visible every time he stepped onto the field and added that he was not only focused and determined but was also driven by a genuine love for athletics. He added that he is deeply saddened with the loss of the star athlete.

The athlete’s death has shocked the entire community as he left a major void in athletics fraternity in Guyana and he will be remembered not only for his achievements but also for his inspiration which provided his fellow athletes and aspiring jumpers across the island nation.

Domon Williams, was an athlete who dominated the entire triple jump event that usually takes place locally in Guyana, and maintained an unbreakable streak at the National Championships. He once participated in the 2022 championship where he made a record with a jump of 16.44m.

He represented his country ‘Guyana’ in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, where he was placed in 6th position. He further participated in the track and field meets in Jamaica, while cementing his regional reputation.

The fellow athletes of Domon expressed their sorrow and grief on his passing as they stated that “He will be remembered not only for his athletics achievement but also for his humility, his quiet strength, and the respect he showed to fellow athletes and coaches.”

“His presence lifted the environment around him, as he used to motivate teammates, inspire younger athletes, and now he is gone, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him” his coach commented.