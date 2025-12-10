Saint Lucia: Was Chastanet’s resignation real or a public stunt? UWP rejects it again 

The council, described as the party's highest decision-making body, met on December 8 to discuss recent political developments, including Chastanet's offer to step down.

Saint Lucia: Days after Saint Lucia’s opposition leader Allen Chastanet submitted his letter of resignation to the National Council of United Workers Party, party members have rejected it for the second time in four years.

According to an official press release which was issued on December 8, the council, which has been described by the party as its highest decision-making body met to deliberate on recent political developments which included Chastanet’s latest offer to step down.

The release described that after a thorough deliberation the council has arrived to this clear and unanimous decision to keep UWP leader at the helm until the next convention of the party.

Notably, this marks the second time that the UWP National Council has declined Chastanet’s withdrawal from his leadership. His first attempt to resign came in 2021 after the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s (SLP) electoral victory that year and his most recent resignation was submitted last weeks amid calls for new leadership after the party’s humiliating defeat in the December 1 general election where the UWP managed to secure only one seat out of the 17 contested, that too of Chastanet.

The recent statement of rejection of resignation was officially signed by Public Relations Officer Leonard Spider Montoute as he highlighted the UWP’s dedication towards renewal and stability.

The release added that the United Workers Party remains committed towards the public interest and aims to strengthen their organisation while working constructively toward the shared goals.

Following this rejection, the locals are arguing whether Chastanet actually wanted to resign to was it just a public stunt to gain sympathy. Several locals also took to Facebook to slam him and UWP for forcing Chastanet on them. “Chastanet's resignation was rejected by the UWP council. If majority of Saint Lucian voters echoed that they do not want Allen as their PM, why try to force him on us? Clearly it shows UWP is not about the people's business. Chastanet, no one can make you stay against your will. Just leave. If you don't, then all this is just a publicity stunt. Sòti la,” wrote Ragnar Rangvaldr.

“Was the resignation fake? No. It was real, but everybody knew it would get rejected. Classic Caribbean “honourable exit offer” move. Chastanet took responsibility… then got told to keep the job anyway,” said another named Graham Sifflet.

With all these arguments surrounding Chastanet and his resignation, people are waiting for an official word from his on all this instance.