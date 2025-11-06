WATCH: Video shows massive explosion that caused widespread power outage in Guyana 

Guyana: Thousands of residents across Guyana experienced widespread power outages after an explosion damaged a major transmission line connecting the Kingston and Sophia substations.

According to Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), the incident occurred when a crane lifting a container came into contact with live overhead wires, causing significant damage to one of the company’s key transmission lines.

GPL described the event as the result of “irresponsible activities” and warned that any work near the company’s network infrastructure without prior authorization is unsafe and poses serious risks to public safety and electricity supply.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media which shows a major explosion. The GPL further said that the incident took place when a contractor attempting to move a mobile Police outpost caused significant damage to one of the major Transmission Line linking the Kingston and Sophia Substations.

“GPL wishes to remind all individuals and contractors that work or movement of equipment etc near the company's network infrastructure without prior authorization from GPL is unsafe and poses a serious threat to public safety and electricity supply,” they added.

The company also said that they are taking the matter seriously and will pursue all applicable legal actions against those responsible for today's incident.

The incident has generated widespread comments online with locals taking to Facebook to express their concerns for the people who were surrounding the crane at the time of the incident while some are also mocking the incident. A user named Julie Zaman said, “I was wondering if they were going to put down a explosion object there, but it explored in the air before it landed,” while another said, “Lmao this is wild, hosting equipment / material next to an energized power line is a no go. You must preplan and coordinate with the power company to have a short-term outage to prevent hazardous energization. Guyana needs occupation health and safety professionals to reduce the risk of hazards like this which keep life and property safe.”