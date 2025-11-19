Travee Tech condemns killing of rideshare driver, confirms she was not on platform 

A 38-year-old woman was shot dead on Tuesday around 5:15 pm, after which a silver-colored car was seen speeding south.

Trinidad and Tobago: Travee Technologies Ltd has expressed its deep sorrow following the tragic killing of rideshare driver Avanelle Abraham, who lost her life while trying to earn an honest killing. In an official statement released on the night of Monday, the company extended its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, friends as well as the wider community.

In its statement, Travee further confirmed that Avanelle Abraham was not registered on the Travee platform during the time of the incident and was not conducting a ride on behalf of the company. Despite this, the company noted that the incident has reverberated throughout the rideshare and the country’s transportation sector which highlights the risks being faced by drivers islandwide.

Travee said that it strongly condemns acts of violence against those who are working to support themselves as well as their families. “No person should face harm while simply trying to make an honest dollar,” noted the statement.

In order to ensure the driver and rider safety, Travee outlined the increased security measures across its platform which includes an SOS emergency button, live GPS tracking, mandatory rider verification, driver monitoring and secure ride logs.

While sharing the details, the company said that the SOS button provides immediate alerts to emergency contacts and rapid response channels, the Live GPS allows real time monitoring of rides by both riders as well as loved ones, mandatory rider verification means that all users must verify their identity before accessing the platform and also every trip is digitally documented and needs a unique PIN for additional safety and traceability.

The company further highlighted its commitment towards collaborating with national stakeholders to increase safety and security for transportation services across Trinidad and Tobago. It also urged the drivers and passengers to remain vigilant and make full use of available safety tools.

In closing, Travee expressed its deepest sympathies to the family of Ms. Abraham, stating: “May her soul rest in peace.”