Antigua: One-year-old falls into cistern at home, dies

According to police reports, the mother and the child were at the home close to where they reside when the incident happened. The mother reports that the child fell into the cistern in the house's gallery.

Antigua and Barbuda: In a tragic incident, a one-year-old girl child has lost her life after she reportedly fell into a cistern at her home in Antigua and Barbuda. The incident took place on Wednesday in the community of New Winthorpes.

While recalling the heartbreaking incident, the child’s mother said that she was also at the home when the accident took place. The mother explained that she left the child playing in the lobby and a few moments later she realised that the infant was missing which led her to look for her everywhere inside the home.

During this search, she found her daughter submerged in the shallow water of the cistern which was located on the porch area of their residence.

Soon after the discovery, the mother called for help and rushed the one-year-old to a nearby hospital with the help of neighbours just after midday. However, despite the urgent medical attention provided to the infant, doctors were not able to save her, and she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

The police have launched an investigation into this incident and are interviewing the mother and the neighbours to ensure that there is no foul play involved. The incident has also left the community grieving over the sudden and unexpected death of the one-year-old.

Reacting through Facebook, a local named Eldica noted, “This is so sad!!! Something that she’ll have to live with for the rest of her life!! Empathy!! She’s going to need counselling as she’s sure going to blame herself!.”

Another user said, “OMG, this so sad. Lord strengthen and comfort the mother. We don’t know the situation but we passing judgment without the facts seriously. . That lady is going to need strong friends and family close to console her from losing her mind. This is such a sad situation condolences to the mother.”