St Kitts and Nevis welcomes MSC Virtuosa with over 6300 visitors

The inaugural call of this magnificent cruise marked a major milestone in the buzzing cruise season of St Kitts during which the island is set to welcome several inaugural calls in the span of a single week.

St Kitts and Nevis: MSC Virtuosa, on Wednesday, made its maiden call to the island of St Kitts, bringing over 6300 visitors who explored Port Zante.

The inaugural call of this magnificent cruise marked a major milestone in the buzzing cruise season of St Kitts during which the island is set to welcome several inaugural calls in the span of a single week.

As the cruise arrived, a brief ceremony was held at the port during which Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson, said that the arrival of MSC Virtuosa in St Kitts marks an exciting chapter in the island’s bustling cruise season.

She added that as one of the most eco-conscious ships afloat, its maiden call reinforces the growing appeal of the destination as a sought-after destination for travellers globally.

Henderson added that this milestone aligns with the agenda of the government to transition St Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island, highlighting the ministry’s commitment to eco-conscious tourism.

According to her, this is part of an extraordinary week, with several maiden cruise calls underscoring the island’s reputation as a progressive cruise destination.

It is to be noted that MSC Virtuosa is a technological marvel that is equipped with a selective catalytic reduction system which will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 80% and a closed-loop exhaust gas cleaning system which lowers sulphur emissions by a whopping 97%.

The influx of visitors from the luxurious MSC Virtuosa is anticipated to boost the livelihoods of the stakeholders in St Kitts which includes tour operators, local artisans, taxi drivers as well as small business owners.

Not only this, but the several visitors of the ship will also have an opportunity to explore the unique attractions of the island nation including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brimstone Hill Fortress, St Kitts Scenic Railway as well as diverse cultural experiences.

Notably, Explorer II also made inaugural call to St Kitts on December 2, celebrating a significant milestone for the overall cruise tourism sector.