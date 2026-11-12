Dominica named top Caribbean destination for solo travellers by Travel + Leisure

The feature highlights the Waitukubuli National Trail, Boiling Lake, waterfalls, natural hot springs and year-round sperm whale presence as key attractions for visitors exploring the island alone.

Dominica: Dominica is being promoted as one of the Caribbean’s best destinations for solo travellers, Travel + Leisure published a feature, “I’ve Visited More Than 25 Caribbean Islands, and This Off-the-beaten-path Gem Is the Best for Solo Escapes.”

The piece is written by Carley Rojas Avila, who has visited more than 25 Caribbean islands so far. She described Dominica as the one she keeps for herself, and mentioned that the nature island is best enjoyed alone.

The readers of Travel + Leisure have voted Dominica as the best island in the Caribbean again in 2026, highlighting the untouched character of Dominica as the major draw.

The writer noted that the island still attracts fewer visitors as compared to its neighbours, and is often mistaken as the Dominican Republic.

Ronson Dalrymple, the general manager of Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort, stated that the island gives solo travellers the sense of having discovered somewhere new.

“What’s special about Dominica is that it gives solo travelers the rare opportunity to feel like they’ve truly discovered somewhere,” he said.

He described that a typical stretch of days moves from rainforest hikes to waterfall swims, hot springs and whale watching.

“Visitors can spend the morning hiking through the rainforest, the afternoon swimming in a waterfall or soaking in a hot spring, and the next day out on the water observing sperm whales and unique marine ecosystems,” Dalrymple added.

Trails and waterfalls

The Waitukubuli National Trail is one of the main attractions. The first long-distance walking trail in the Caribbean, the 115-miles from Scott’s Head in the south to Cabrits National Park in the north, split into 14 segments.

Hikers can purchase a pass for 15 days to complete the whole trail or choose to do one or two sections. There is also an alternative trail for kayaking along the calmer side of the Caribbean.

Other main activities include hiking up to Boiling Lake in Morne Trois Pitons National Park, tubing in slot canyons, swimming in Emerald Pool and seeing the twin Trafalgar Falls.

Whales and beaches

The feature adds that a pod of sperm whales lives in the waters around Dominica all year. It makes the island one of the more dependable places for whale watching and adds that strict regulations govern swimming with the whales in the island’s new marine sanctuary.

The island’s black-sand beaches have appeared in two “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. Champagne Beach is known for the streams of bubbles that rise through the stones from volcanic activity.

Inland spas channel natural hot springs into pools of varying temperatures, and many offer mud treatments and massages.

Where to stay

The feature noted, although Secret Bay is popular with honeymooners and couples, the Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort would be the best choice if you are travelling alone, or are looking for an adventure. It has a great location right next to the capital.

Dalrymple said this means you can easily do things during the day then enjoy dinner or cocktails and socialising with other guests. The InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa is also a great choice for a classic resort on the island.

It’s located at the top of the northern end of the Waitukubuli trail.

The writer concluded that Dominica suits both travellers who want to connect with others and those looking for a peaceful solo itinerary.